Police arrest Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on stalking charges

Police in Cheyenne have arrested a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on several misdemeanor stalking charges, the patrol announced Saturday.

In a statement, the patrol said Trooper Andrew Kelly was arrested on Friday by the Cheyenne Police Department. Kelly is stationed in Cheyenne.

The statement did not describe the circumstances related to the charges and referred additional questions to Cheyenne police. A Cheyenne police spokesman did not immediately respond to an email sent late Saturday afternoon seeking additional information.

The patrol did say that it's conducting its own separate administrative review. Kelly has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation's outcome.

"The Wyoming Highway Patrol is fully cooperating with the investigation and does not condone this alleged behavior by any of our Troopers," the statement said.

