Police's sex abuse investigation into retired Cheyenne bishop finishes

Cheyenne police initially wrapped up their investigation in August, forwarding recommendations that two unnamed men with ties to the Catholic clergy be charged with sexual abuse. A Cheyenne prosecutor, in a response to a public records request, later confirmed to the Star-Tribune that one of those men was Hart, and the Star-Tribune further reported that Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen would handle any prosecution of Hart.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Itzen apparently sent the case back to Cheyenne police in late 2019. A police spokesman previously told the Star-Tribune that the agency was following up with potential witnesses, including priests, and filling out supplemental reports.

It's unclear why that follow-up work took so long. Spokesman David Inman said Tuesday that he didn't know, nor did he know how many witnesses were contacted or if any other victims were interviewed as part of this new inquiry.

He similarly said he couldn't give an opinion of whether the new investigation made the overall case against Hart stronger.

Jeremy Lillig, the Kansas City diocese spokesman, said the church there hadn't been contacted by any law enforcement in Wyoming. Inman said he didn't know if his agency had any contact with other organizations in separate jurisdictions.