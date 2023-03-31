A Cheyenne man is facing 10 charges after he led police on two high-speed chases that culminated in him being struck by a Taser, police said Friday.

Joseph Hernandez, 33, was arrested for fleeing and eluding, two counts of driving without a valid license, running a red light, two counts of reckless driving, interference with a peace officer, two counts of speeding in a residential area and assault and battery, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, officers were dispatched to an argument involving Hernandez at a residence near the 200 block of West 8th Street, the statement said. Officials conducted a record search beforehand and learned that he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Hernandez was allegedly sitting in the driver’s seat of a red Ford F-150 in the driveway of the home, but he immediately rolled the windows up, put the vehicle in gear and backed out of the driveway once he spotted police, the department said.

Officials commanded him to stop, but he fled the residence instead, the statement said. Hernandez continued east on West 5th Street, crossing Interstate 80 at a high rate of speed and running a red light through traffic.

Police lost sight of him. Additional officers helped search the area, but they were unable to find the truck.

A few hours later, an officer was dispatched to an alarm call in the 200 block of East 15th Street and noticed Hernandez’s truck parked outside.

“The officer recognized the truck and saw a male matching Hernandez’s description in the driver seat,” the statement said.

Hernandez pulled out of his parking spot and accelerated down East 15th Street as the officer drove towards him.

An officer followed behind Hernandez and turned on the emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the truck at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and East Lincolnway.

But Hernandez increased his speed, which touched off a second chase.

The pursuit continued through south Cheyenne. Police say he drove recklessly into oncoming traffic and through stop signs.

Police had to stop the chase due to safety concerns.

Officers were later dispatched to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 300 block of Bocage Drive on Thursday afternoon, the statement said.

Hernandez is accused of jumping a fence into someone’s backyard as they arrived. An officer again commanded Hernandez to stop, but he refused.

Police used a Taser, but he kept running and attempted to enter into a home.

Hernandez was ultimately stopped by an officer. He allegedly resisted arrest and ignored commands to get on the ground.

Additional officers had to come to the scene to assist with applying his handcuffs.

He was taken into custody without further incident, the statement said. Hernandez was medically cleared and booked into the Laramie County Detention Center.