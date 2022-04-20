Police seek information on Cheyenne shooting suspect

Cheyenne police have issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of involvement in a shooting that hospitalized one person last month.

Authorities suspect Jesus Franco-Ortiz, 30, may have fled to Mexico following the shooting last month.

The warrant is tied to a March 29 shooting that took placed about 3:45 a.m. near the 100 block of West Fifth Street. Police say they later identified Franco-Ortiz as a suspect.

Investigators applied for a search warrant on April 1 on charges of attempted murder.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, is still hospitalized.

Police are asking anyone with information about Franco-Ortiz's whereabouts to contact Det. Pendleton at 307-633-6666 or jpendleton@cheyennepd.org.

Information can be provided anonymously at 307-638-TIPS or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0