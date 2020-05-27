Police seek person of interest in Cheyenne shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cheyenne police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a holiday weekend shooting that left one man dead.

Investigators identified the person of interest as Benjamin Ketcham, 31, of Cheyenne. They did not offer details about Ketcham or why they are seeking him.

Aaron Briggs, 36, was found suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of Central Avenue in Wyoming's capital city.

Brigs was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he died, police said. Investigators are treating his death as a homicide.

Investigators say the shooting occurred at the Lariat Motel, which is about a block from where Briggs was found.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6525.

