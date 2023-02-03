BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County law enforcement seized more than a thousand fentanyl pills and a handful of other drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Kum & Go parking lot in early January.

“We pulled over 1,300 fentanyl pills, which is a big bust for Denver, let alone Buffalo,” Chief of Police Sean Bissett told the City Council after arresting two individuals.

In the car were 1,342 fentanyl pills, 24 grams of methamphetamine and 54 grams of marijuana, among other things, according to court documents.

The vehicle's two occupants, Lovell residents Robert Labbe and Elizabeth Davison, were arrested and now face various possession charges. The two were charged with felony possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana in liquid form and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in plant form.

The vehicle was brought to law enforcement's attention by staff at Kum & Go, who said the vehicle had been parked next to the gas pumps for more than 30 minutes. When a police officer arrived, Labbe said he was waiting to find his debit card to buy gas, court documents state.

The officer determined that both Labbe and Davison — who was seated in the passenger side of the vehicle — had suspended licenses. Davison also had an active arrest warrant out of Natrona County. She was arrested without incident.

Court documents state that Labbe denied law enforcement's request to search the vehicle, but a K9 unit brought to the scene alerted the officers to potential drugs. When law enforcement discovered the presence of fentanyl in the car, they arrested Labbe and transported the vehicle to the Johnson County Criminal Justice Center for a more thorough search.

At the justice center, law enforcement seized various baggies of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and liquid THC, as well as other drug paraphernalia.