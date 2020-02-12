Police: Victim had voiced concerns about suspect before her death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In later interviews with agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Underwood allegedly said he and Elizondo had, at her request, gotten together on the night of Nov. 1, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

However, they reportedly got into an argument at his apartment. Underwood said they “had a discussion about their inability to trust each other” and she returned a ring he’d given her, DCI Agent Tina Trimble wrote in an affidavit. Underwood recounted that he then “blacked out, as he has done in the past” and found himself sitting on top of Elizondo’s dead body, the affidavit says.

“Joseph Underwood did not specifically know, but believed he possibly strangled Angela Elizondo, causing her death,” Trimble wrote.

An autopsy later determined Elizondo had been choked and died of blunt force trauma to her head, charging documents say. After having sexual contact with her body, Underwood allegedly purchased rope and a hand cart at a Walmart and drove Elizondo’s remains across the state to a spot about 2 miles off of Wyo. Highway 120 and roughly 15 miles south of Cody.

DCI’s investigation found that Cheyenne police had documented four incidents involving Elizondo and Underwood between Sept. 4 and Oct. 5.