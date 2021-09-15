Powell man charged with first-degree murder in connection to baby's death

CODY (WNE) — A Powell resident is facing first degree murder charges related to the death of his four-month old infant.

Jason Getzfreid, 27, is facing the possibility of life in prison and the death penalty if found guilty.

According to the Park County Sheriff’s Office affidavit, the baby girl known as “R.G.” was brought to Powell Valley Healthcare on Aug. 22 and was being treated for “non-accidental trauma.” A Connecticut doctor consulted on the case determined from x-rays the injuries were “typical of non-accidental injuries over a period of time.”

It was determined the mother of the child was at work when the injury occurred.

When PVHC staff couldn’t determine any obvious external injuries, the infant was transported by air to a hospital in Salt Lake City. After surgery there, it was determined the infant had no corneal reflex, was generally non-responsive, needed assistance to breathe and was not responding to pain. The child’s injuries were determined not consistent with any fall or “explained by benign events or reasonable discipline.”

“These findings are consistent with inflicted injury and child physical abuse,” Ehlers said in the affidavit.