CODY (WNE) — “This is an inexcusable tragedy, Mr. Getzfreid,” Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson said moments before Jason Getzfreid, 29, of Powell pleaded guilty to murdering his four-month-old child during a change of plea hearing April 12.

“A child, only four months old, died in your care,” Simpson said. “A totally innocent person who never even had a chance of life, dead because of your incompetence and willful indifference.”

During the hearing, a plea agreement was reached that amended Getzfreid’s charge from murder in the first degree to murder in the second degree. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve between 30 and 35 years in a state prison.

The baby died Aug. 27, 2021 after being transported from Powell Valley Healthcare to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

After pleading guilty, Getzfreid described the events that led to his baby’s death.

He said the baby had started fussing, and he tried to give her a pacifier and swaddle her but then realized she needed a diaper change.

“Before I picked her up to check her diaper, I asked her what her problem was, and I started shaking her,” he said. “[And] she started crying worse.”

Getzfreid said he then set the baby on the couch, but “when I reached over, she rolled or fell or something and hit the floor. That’s when she went limp and unresponsive.”

“I didn’t mean to cause harm to my daughter,” he said later.

Simpson granted the plea agreement despite his own objections.

“I’m not a party to the plea agreement,” he said. “It’s inexplicable to take a life and not have to pay more in terms of the life of the perpetrator.”