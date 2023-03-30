A Powell woman is the second Wyomingite facing federal charges this week for allegedly using the U.S. Postal Service to receive packages filled with drugs from Arizona, which in this case contained about 10,000 fentanyl pills and one-pound of meth.

Victoria Zupko is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine and use of a communication facility to facilitate a felony drug offense, a federal complaint filed Thursday shows. She is facing up to 24 years in prison and up to a $1.25 million fine.

A federal warrant was issued for Zupko’s arrest on Thursday, and federal prosecutors want her detained without bail, as there is a serious risk she will flee, the filing states.

On Monday, a Casper man was federally charged for receiving a half-pound of meth through the mail; his package also came from Arizona.

This case surrounds a package that contained about 2.3 pounds or 10,000 pills of fentanyl and one-pound of meth that was scheduled to be delivered in Powell.

USPS business records showed a Powell address, where Zupko lives, was receiving parcels from known drug source areas -- Arizona and California, the filing says.

Inspectors started watching the address after special agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations tipped them off in November.

A judge approved a search warrant for a package arriving from Phoenix on March 15. That same day, Zupko allegedly called the USPS supervisor of distribution in Casper to ask about her package.

An undercover postal inspector delivered the package to Zupko’s front door six days later, the filing states. Officials obtained a search warrant for her home before the drop-off.

Zupko later retrieved the package from her doorstep. And 15 minutes later, officials searched her home.

She is accused of having partially consumed fentanyl pills and other drug paraphernalia in her home while there was a young child there, the filing states. Zupko also had loose fentanyl pills in her pocket.

She allegedly told officials this wasn’t the first time she had large shipments of drugs delivered through the mail. Two other packages had already made its way to the Powell home.

“Zupko estimated that one of the parcels contained 6,000-8,000 fentanyl pills and the other parcel contained one pound of methamphetamine and 4,000 fentanyl pills,” the filing states.

Those drugs had already been distributed.

She planned to split the contents of the seized delivery with other people.

Zupko told investigators she sold fentanyl pills for $60 a piece and made over $100,000 last year selling them, the complaint states.