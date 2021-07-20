Prominent political consultant and county commissioner arrested on DWUI charges

Bill Novotny, Vice President of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association and longtime Republican consultant, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges while driving drunk near Buffalo.
He was charged with driving while under the influence, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police and having an open container in the vehicle. It's unclear if he was drinking from that container while driving.
His blood alcohol content was recorded twice at .186% and .187% according to court documents. The legal limit in Wyoming is 0.08%, as it is in most other states.
According to a representative at the Johnson County Detention Center, Novotny was booked into the jail on Sunday. He was released the same day on a $1,500 own recognizance bond -- which means he didn't need to pay anything to get out, and won't as long as he makes all his required court appearances.
Neither Novotny nor the Johnson County Sheriff responded to multiple requests for comment.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, a call came in reporting a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on Interstate 90, according to court documents.
Once the responding officer turned their lights and sirens on, Novotny continued another three miles where he then merged southbound on the northbound ramp of Interstate 25, continuing another two miles before stopping going southbound in the northbound lane.
There were "multiple vehicles" in the path of Novotny's car during the pursuit, the court documents said.
After Novotny pulled over, he refused sobriety tests from the responding officer, but was later breathalyzed at the jail.
Novotny is somewhat of a political figure in Wyoming. He was elected to the Johnson County Commission in 2014, and has served as the Chairman since 2016.
"We do not condone driving under the influence and understand that it is a serious infraction. As this is a recent and evolving investigation, we at the WCCA will be making no further comment at this time," the Wyoming County Commissioners Association said in a statement.
Novotny also has a lengthy history of working for politicians in Wyoming. He was a staffer for former Sen. Mike Enzi from 2003-2007 and worked as a public affairs and political consultant for Rep. Liz Cheney, Superintendent Jillian Balow and Govs. Matt Mead and Mark Gordon, among others.
Novotny will be arraigned Aug. 2.
This story will be updated if the parties involved respond to request for comment.