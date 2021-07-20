Prominent political consultant and county commissioner arrested on DWUI charges

Bill Novotny, Vice President of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association and longtime Republican consultant, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges while driving drunk near Buffalo.

He was charged with driving while under the influence, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police and having an open container in the vehicle. It's unclear if he was drinking from that container while driving.

His blood alcohol content was recorded twice at .186% and .187% according to court documents. The legal limit in Wyoming is 0.08%, as it is in most other states.

According to a representative at the Johnson County Detention Center, Novotny was booked into the jail on Sunday. He was released the same day on a $1,500 own recognizance bond -- which means he didn't need to pay anything to get out, and won't as long as he makes all his required court appearances.

Neither Novotny nor the Johnson County Sheriff responded to multiple requests for comment.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a call came in reporting a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on Interstate 90, according to court documents.

