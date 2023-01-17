Prosecution against separate trials for pair accused of murdering toddler

CODY (WNE) — After Cody resident Carolyn Aune, who faces first-degree murder charges in the death of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, joined co-defendant Moshe Williams in asking for their trials to be severed rather than tried together, the state of Wyoming, represented by Jack Hatfield, objected Jan. 9.

Deputy Park County Attorney Hatfield did so on the grounds that separating the trials would cause the court to spend more time than necessary at trial.

“Conducting two separate trials for the same offense here would essentially cause this court to spend at least four weeks trying this case instead of two,” Hatfield wrote in the motion. “The same witnesses would have to be called twice to testify, [and] two sets of juries would each have to spend at least two weeks hearing the same evidence.”

Hatfield also cited the potential that the jury could be affected.

“There would be a potential for information reported by media sources regarding the first trial influencing the jury in the second trail,” he wrote.

Aune’s motion, filed by her counsel Elisabeth Trefonas on Dec. 13, argued that a joint trial would be prejudicial to Aune, as a jury would be “unable” to separate and evaluate each defendant separately once Williams’ competency evaluation was introduced.

Hatfield disagreed.

“There is only the same charge against both defendant and the co-defendant, and this charge should be relatively easy for the jury to understand,” the motion said.

Hatfield went on to argue that Aune and counsel had not proved a joint trial would be prejudicial to Aune.

A hearing on Hatfield’s motion to sever the trials has been scheduled for Jan. 23.