Prosecutors charge former truck driver with murder of women on Wyoming highways

The nature of the database is not fully made clear in the documents, and Waldock said early Wednesday evening that he couldn’t immediately describe the DNA matching process.

The description of the investigation in the court documents, though, is similar to the process that was used in the arrest of a California man two years ago on suspicion of being the Golden State Killer, whom authorities think killed a dozen people in California over the course of more than a decade.

Baldwin, according to the court document filed in Sheridan County, is linked to other cases: In 1991 he had been investigated in Texas on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman there. He admitted to the crime and was released the same day. It is not clear if the alleged assault in Texas was ever prosecuted. As part of an Iowa homicide investigation dating to 1992, Baldwin’s ex-wife told law enforcement that he had bragged about “killing a girl out west by strangulation and throwing her out of his truck,” according to the documents.

In April of this year, investigators on an FBI task force took trash that they saw Baldwin throw in a dumpster, the documents state. They collected the trash.