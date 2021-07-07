Psychedelics dealer shelters in Burning Man-style tent, awaits Wyoming Supreme Court appeal

They are staying with family in California while he tries to find a more accommodating place to stay, Hardison said, adding that money isn’t the issue.

The tarp structure, inspired by shelters he saw at the popular Burning Man festival, is surrounded by three cars with California license plates and, despite the flies, boasts a Yeti cooler and full camp cooking setup.

“We created it because I didn’t have a place to live because I couldn’t find a place, and I’ve been looking for months,” he said.

Since October, Hardison had not been able to return to the West Coast to retrieve his belongings, but that changed in late June, when Judge Day signed a stipulated order modifying bond, which allowed him to travel to California for two weeks, and travel freely within Wyoming. That will allow him to meet with his lawyer, Cody Jerabek, in Cheyenne.

Hardison said he had been waiting for the judge to sign the paperwork, which was agreed on by the prosecution, for months. And even now, he’s concerned about the wording: “The Defendant may have a two-week travel pass to the State of California at the direction of his probation officer,” because he said he doesn’t have a probation officer.