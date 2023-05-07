If you live on the Wind River Reservation, it’s a fact of life that you’ll need to visit nearby Riverton at some point to buy groceries or see family.

But many Native Americans on the reservation try to avoid driving into town to limit contact with police, said Kenzie Wallowing Bull, a Northern Arapaho woman who resides there.

“Say you’re at Smith’s and you see a police officer in the parking lot, your guard immediately went up,” she said. “They’re giving you a look, you know that look, just because you’re Native American.”

Kenzie is “always ready to get stopped” by police. Even when she’s home on the reservation, she doesn’t feel safe.

“I worry my kids might not come home one day,” Kenzie said. “We are supposed to call the cops, too, when we need them, but why would we?

There’s statistics that may explain that mistrust. Figures show Native Americans are arrested by local police agencies at disproportionately high rates compared to other groups. For example, one out of every 10 Riverton residents is a Native American. But seven out of 10 arrests made by Riverton police over the past 10 years are of Indigenous people.

Numbers kept by the FBI show similar, but less extreme, arrest disparities involving agencies such as Lander police and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Local officials, however, say the statistics don’t tell the whole story. Riverton’s former interim police chief says the department has invested in cultural training and does not practice discriminatory policing tactics. And a Native American officer in Riverton told the Star-Tribune he has never seen racism perpetrated by the department in the five years he’s worked there.

But critics say the numbers reflect the reality of life for Indigenous people in the area. And they contend the arrest disparity, along with a culture of discrimination and a handful of high-profile shootings of Indigenous people, aren’t being adequately addressed by the city.

There have been protests, calls for investigations, petitions and even the creation of a local activist group in response. From the city, those critics say, inaction.

A decade of data

Riverton takes its name from the rivers that converge there at the mouth of the Wind River Basin in central Wyoming. It’s the largest city in Fremont County, a working-class area with a history of ranching and mining. The city’s land was ceded from the adjacent Wind River Reservation.

About 10,600 people lived in Riverton as of 2021. Of those, about 8,200 of residents were white, about 1,060 were Native and the 1,340 remaining were a variety of other races, U.S. Census Data shows.

While Native Americans comprise only about 10% of the city’s population, they accounted for 73% of arrests made by Riverton police over a 10-year period, FBI crime data shows.

Riverton police made about 16,000 total arrests from 2011 to 2021. Indigenous people accounted for about 11,660 of those, according to the FBI data.

To put that in context, police would have to arrest every single member of the city’s Native population once a year for 10 years straight to reach that number.

Although the disproportionate arrests are especially notable in Riverton, the city is not alone.

In Lander, which is close to both Riverton and the Wind River Reservation, Native Americans accounted for about 50% of the arrests during the last decade, although they represented only 7.5% of the population. Of the arrests made by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, 40% were Native American, even though Indigenous people make up about 22% of population.

High arrest rates are a trend in cities neighboring reservations, said William Snell Jr., executive director of the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council.

Law enforcement criminalizing substance abuse is, in part, to blame, Snell said. “Drunkenness” is the crime that leads to most arrests in Riverton.

“It’s a city problem — not an Indian problem,” he said.

Native Americans interviewed for this story said they’ve observed or experienced discrimination, both by police and local officials.

In Riverton, racism against Natives is deep-rooted, said Dean Wallowing Bull, a Northern Arapaho man. It is perpetrated by the police department, local government and even businesses, creating a hateful environment that makes it hard to exist, he said.

“I’m automatically seen as a dirty Indian,” he said. “The darker your skin, the more discrimination.”

History

In the ‘60s, some Riverton store owners equated Natives to animals when they hung “No Indians, No Dogs” signs in their windows, said Big Wind Carpenter, an Indigenous activist. Elders shared stories about discrimination in and around Riverton, which dates back much farther than a couple generations.

“There’s kinda been this window dressing of racism,” Carpenter said. “It doesn’t cease to exist; it’s just changed its face.”

Anti-Native sentiments are perpetrated more covertly now, he explained. A business owner might stalk a Native American around a store while he shops and a landlord may specify a preference for renting to single-family households to discriminate against Native Americans’ multi-generation culture, Carpenter said.

Carpenter says he has personally experienced discrimination — from Riverton stores not accepting Tribal IDs that are federally recognized to having to leave the Riverton school district after being wrongfully arrested as a teenager.

“You can’t just run around scalping Indians anymore,” Carpenter said. “But you can find other systems to punish them still.”

Natives have long been victims of these oppressive systems, said Jeffrey D. Means, chair of the University of Wyoming’s history department and member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

For centuries, the Eastern Shoshone lived on land so vast that it now belongs to four different states, according to the Wyoming Historical Society. In 1863, the United States negotiated a treaty that returned about 44 million acres of this land in what is now the west-central part of the state.

A second treaty cut back those lands to a few million acres only five years later. The Northern Arapaho were moved to the reservation in 1878. A final cession of land in 1905, the year before Riverton was founded, cut the reservation down to one quarter of its 1868 size.

Today, it is known as Wind River Reservation and home to two tribes — the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho.

For a time, the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho were forced to sell off portions of their reservation to keep their people from starving as game herds dwindled, according to the Wyoming Historical Society.

“Many European-origin settlers of the surrounding new territory called Wyoming disliked the reservation and were gratified to see it diminish…” the historical society wrote.

These policies created pockets of poverty on reservations across America, Means explained.

Financial hardship typically brings crime, said Means. People perpetuate stereotypes that Natives don’t work, drink too much and are criminals without taking any responsibility for the fact that Indigenous people were prosperous before colonization.

“Now you’re blaming the Native Americans for being relegated to this pocket of poverty and having all these kinds of problems that come along with that,” he said.

In 2013, the Environmental Protection Agency ruled Riverton was part of the Wind River Reservation after discovering that a 1905 land act thought to have given the land to homesteaders didn’t legally do so.

The decision was eventually overturned, but Wyoming people’s negative reaction to it showed they “never considered Native Americans as part of this state,” Means said.

A mentality that Natives aren’t equals gets passed down through generations, which is magnified in Riverton, “the epicenter of Native American and white contact” in Wyoming.

“I have students in my class that are from Riverton that tell me that’s what they hear in school,” he said. “You gotta lock your home and your car because Native Americans are a bunch of thieves.”

View from a patrol car

It was 8:50 a.m. on a Tuesday when Riverton officer Christian Amos hopped in his patrol car, which is painted in tattered thin blue lines and stars that mimic the Blue Lives Matter flag.

The officer drove by Veterans Memorial Park as he left the station, which is located just behind the building. He pointed to three disheveled-looking men sprawled out in the grass.

“It’s a weird lifestyle, which I’ll never understand,” said Amos. “It really looks bad when people drive by. Of course, they don’t like the trash or personal belongings laying around or guys sleeping.”

But that in itself is not a crime, the officer said. The community reports public intoxication frequently because they don’t like the aesthetics, so police have to respond.

The department doesn’t arrest people unless they are too intoxicated to care for themselves or their own safety based on city and state ordinances, he said.

To say Natives are getting arrested more simply because of who they are is misleading, Amos maintains.

“It’s actually Native Americans that are being arrested for crimes they committed,” he said. “I’ve never seen it, and I, myself, have never arrested anyone because they are Native American.”

Claims that officers wait at a bridge to pull people over as they come from the reservation is untrue, Amos said. Officers only wait at the bridge if a report of a drunk driver is made.

Amos acknowledged that many community members have a negative perception of Riverton police because Natives are arrested more than anyone else. But he said the actual demographics of Riverton are different from the official count because there are “many transients” unaccounted for, and the Native population rises during the day.

Officers have a bad stigma, “especially with these whole Black Lives Matter, everything is racial,” said Amos. He has never seen Riverton officers treat Natives in a rude or racial way.

“To me, do I think there’s bad cops?” he said. “I don’t think there’s any here. The ones that maybe were are no longer here.”

Amos is one of two Native members on the force. He grew up on Wind River Reservation. He’s experienced racism as a civilian and as an officer.

As a child, he was bullied for mingling with other races. Recently, he went to H&R Block for tax purposes. He was treated poorly by the analysts until they found out he was an officer, he said.

Amos is also used to being called slurs by other Natives because he chose to be an officer, he said. He’s been coined “an apple” because “he’s red on the outside and white on the inside.”

It puts him in a tough spot.

“I’m not arresting you cause you’re Native,” said Amos. “I can’t let you go because you’re Native.”

Amos practices community policing. He gets out of his car at City Park, in the alleyways and around the area to build rapport with people.

People drink heavily in Riverton, which is a “really sad” alternative to what they could do, Amos said. He often tries to help people seek counseling, but if they refuse, there’s nothing else he can do.

“I really think it boils down to some trauma that happened in their lives,” Amos said. “They can’t get over whatever they went through.”

Amos stopped in an alleyway behind McDonald’s. There were four Native men hanging out, who he knew by name.

Two of the men had felonies in their pasts. One was a former BIA officer. The last man hardly spoke.

“You guys are looking healthier than yesterday,” Amos said, joking around with them.

The group explained they weren’t bothering anyone. Even if Amos is a friend, he’s an officer first.

Amos always treats the men with respect, they said, so they like him and return that respect. That’s not always the case with other officers.

One man said things have gotten much better since some of the old staff left. Another said he would appreciate a blanket when put inside the cold holding cells.

They named three officers, two of whom still work on the force, who are “mean” and “slam us around” while conducting arrests. The men said they were arrested or ticketed lawfully — typically for public intoxication or open container — but the officers “rough them up” for no reason.

“We show up in Fremont County all busted up and s***,” one of the men said. “That’s why I have this mark right here.”

He lifted his long sleeve shirt to reveal a scar on his forearm, which he says he got from a Riverton police officer.

“Well, that’s why we have body cams now,” said Amos.

At 9:50 a.m., Amos’ partner, Jack Johnson, received a report of two men passed out on the side of O’Reilly Auto Parts. A majority of public intoxication arrests are of Natives, said Amos.

One of those men was in handcuffs eight minutes later.

Amos returned to the station to help with the booking process. He locked his gun in a safe before entering the room, which has a handful of holding cells. People are usually held there before being transferred to a jail in Lander.

Both officers helped the man get out of the car. He couldn’t speak. The officers had to undress him. He had a bandaged wound on his knee. The man blew a .325, which is four times higher than the legal driving limit.

“He technically should be in the hospital, but he’s fine,” said Johnson. “He just needs to sleep it off.”

The man was told to rest on the floor to avoid accidentally falling off the bed in the cell and hurting himself.

Bottom line — the Riverton Police Department does not practice any form of racist policing, said Amos. There’s still always room to improve, though.

“You take a situation and internalize it to find out what you can do better next time,” he said. “With the transients, how can I treat them better? How can I change their viewpoint on me?”

Later, after Amos had left and two Star-Tribune journalists were standing outside the station, a plainclothes Riverton officer said, while laughing, that the journalists should come back into the station to photograph a man with snot dripping down his face because he was so drunk.

The question of trust

The Riverton Police Department does not engage in racial profiling and racial intolerance is not tolerated, former interim police chief Wes Romero told the Star-Tribune in an email. To that end, the department has invested in cultural training.

“I am deeply concerned there are members of the community openly criticizing our officers and department,” Romero said. “I am also concerned there are Native Americans who feel they are not being served positively by our department.”

Former Riverton police chief Eric Murphy retired in December. Romero took over as chief in the interim. On April 4, Eric Hurtado was sworn in.

The agency’s unequivocal goal is to strengthen relationships with everyone in the community, and he is proud of the officers who strive to do so every day, Romero said.

Making information easily accessible is a priority, he said. The department wasn’t able to provide the Star-Tribune with its own arrest demographic records because the department doesn’t have the correct program to do so, he said.

While the department inputs that data each month, it does not have a similar program as the FBI “to serve as a clearinghouse,” Romero said. At no point has the department failed to report required data to that system.

“We provide reports for citizens when requested and we put out a daily press release,” he said. “We feel that transparency is important to maintaining trust with the citizens of Riverton.”

Officers do not target those with substance abuse issues, said Romero.

Most interactions police have with community members is initiated by the community itself, he said. Only 12% of calls are initiated by officers.

While it is true public intoxication is “an issue for some members of our community,” the majority of arrests are initiated by citizens concerned for the welfare of an individual or their property, Romero said.

“Riverton officers have regular interactions with individuals struggling with substance abuse and treat them as human beings,” he said.

The police department tries to be responsive, receptive and show respect when dealing with people regardless of race, sex, religion or anything else, Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock told the Star-Tribune.

“From what I’ve seen as the mayor, we are doing what we should be doing,” said Hancock. He was sworn in as the city’s 34th mayor in January.

Riverton does not have a worse problem with racism than anywhere else in the state or country, he said.

“I think that we have a lot of contact with Native Americans here, and I think there’s a lot of factors that go into that,” he said. “There’s a lot of different things including addiction and other factors that lead to those contacts.”

Overall, it’s “a privilege to live in Riverton and associate with the people in the city,” he said. “I wish people realized just how great it is.”

He noted the city’s economy is growing, with plans for a new hospital, a new restaurant and several new stores.

“People are shopping locally, doing things locally, building homes, building businesses here, and a large amount of folks that do that here are Native Americans,” he said. “I think it’s good to remember in whatever we do.”

Asking for help

On a Tuesday night in August, a group of concerned citizens approach the podium at the Riverton City Council chambers. They wanted to share their experiences with racism in the community.

The wave of commentary wasn’t sparked by a shooting or an arrest. It’s done with regularity as Native American residents try to convey the day-to-day discrimination they feel is being actively ignored.

The Star-Tribune reviewed the “citizen’s comment” portion of 50 city council meetings dating back to May 2021. The public asking for help in addressing racism is a recurring theme.

That night, activists presented a formal request for inclusion, which included Native input during the hiring process for the then-vacant city administrator position. The former city administrator “really wouldn’t work with us,” Allison Sage, a Northern Arapaho man and member of the Riverton Peace Mission, said during the meeting.

Speakers asked city council members how the public could get that and other requests — police de-escalation training and the creation of an ombudsman position — on the city council’s agenda, so they could be seriously considered.

But they found some council members skeptical of their suggestions.

I don’t see the discrimination you’re talking to… I just don’t agree with you,” Councilman Kyle Larson said at one point. He later raised his voice and repeatedly cut off another woman, Karen Returns to War, while she was giving testimony.

“I’m not here to argue with you,” said Returns to War.

The exchange among officials was brought to an end by former mayor Richard Gard, who suggested it wasn’t the local government’s job to address racism.

“Are we going to cure the ills of the world from these chairs? I don’t think so,” said Gard. “Can we get a new backhoe bot [an excavation machine]? Definitely.”

Gard did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Ron Howard, the organizer of the annual Riverton Peace March, also approached the podium. He accused Larson of not being “very sincere” considering the comments he had posted about Muslims on social media.

“I want to remind Mr. Larson, and I mean no offense by this, but uh, it was you that posted on Facebook a picture of a pig, and it said, ‘This offends Muslims, please share,’” Howard said. “I just wanted to say that your argument about discrimination doesn’t hold much water with me.”

The post could not be found on Larson’s personal or professional Facebook pages. Both accounts were mostly empty besides livestreams of city council meetings and rental listings for properties he owns.

The Star-Tribune asked Larson multiple times about the comments made during this meeting and the alleged social media post, but he didn’t respond. He was reelected for another term in the weeks following that meeting.

Remaining council members — Kristy Salisbury, Karla Borders, Mike Bailey and Lindsey Cox — also did not respond to multiple requests for comment; Dean Peranteaux declined to comment.

“Native Americans just want a seat at the table. There are a lot of Natives living in Riverton, including me,” Howard said. “How many Natives do we see here? There are none.”

That same night, Kyle Butterfield was appointed as city administrator behind closed doors.

Most recently, members of the public called city council to action on March 7, asking them to address racism, offer community-based solutions and to express disappointment that Butterfield was hired without Native inclusion.

“There’s an effect on seeing people who are in a really bad way,” Matt Hartman said during that meeting. “It tears you down — everybody.”

Hancock was not the mayor at the time. But since he’s been sworn in, he’s “still trying to figure out what the role of government is in some of these issues that are brought to the council.”

City government is generally dedicated to supporting causes and attending fundraisers. For instance, some members of the city council and the city administrator attended the Riverton Peace Mission’s Summit for Unhoused Neighbors in March, he said.

“If you’re taking seriously your role as a representative, you’re meant to be something more than just somebody in a chair doing what they like to do,” said Hancock. “You have to be responsive; you have to be listening to people; you have to be trying to see things differently than just your viewpoint.”

Who’s listening?

The experiences seen at the August city council meeting aren’t unique, observers say. Over the years, Native Americans in Riverton have regularly shared “the most traumatic experiences of their life” and nothing comes of it, said Antonio Serrano, advocacy director for the ACLU of Wyoming.

It’s not a battle that can be won with local government or in the Wyoming Legislature, Serrano said. It can be won at the ballot boxes.

If those in positions of power don’t care about the people in their community, they should not have that power, he said.

“In Wyoming, it’s a slow fight for people who are fighting for their rights,” he said. “It’s not that fairytale that people say — you go vote and it’s going to change the world. That’s not reality.”

Last summer, Serrano hosted a “know your rights” training in Riverton to help Native Americans cope with high arrest rates. It was based around teaching people how to be safe while also defending their civil rights during police encounters.

The activists he worked with on the training began reporting that Riverton police were pulling over Natives and people of color at a “drastically increased rate” in the days following, Serrano said. They believe it was an intimidation tactic to prevent more outreach from happening in the future.

“What they believe is, that law enforcement was trying to send a message,” Serrano said. “That even though you know your rights and you got this training from people outside, we are still going to do this to you.”

It’s easier to discount people’s individual experiences, but the arrest rates “speak for themselves,” he said.

“They arrest Indigenous people for ridiculous things,” he said. “They over-police their communities.”

Looking Forward

Despite what they see as a lack of support from those in power, a group of activists have continued to push forward with the hope of changing the situation in Riverton.

“They’ve taken everything but our hope and faith,” said Dean Wallowing Bull.

In 2015, a Riverton parks employee shot two Northern Arapaho men at a detox center, killing one and critically injuring the other. In the aftermath, a group of community members founded the annual Riverton Peach March. The march usually ends with an open mic, where people can publicly discuss struggles with racism in Riverton.

On Saturday, they marched again. Activists rallied in red from Tonkin Stadium to City Park for missing and murdered Indigenous people.

In 2019, the Riverton Peace Mission was founded during the fifth annual Riverton Peace March. The activist group has promoted an inquest into the 2019 police shooting of Anderson “Andy” Antelope, held their own mock inquest, put on marches, organized a summit for homeless community members, raised $36,000 in COVID-19 relief money for the reservation and compiled data on racism.

Despite being made to feel “angry and powerless,” the public will not be silenced, said co-founder Chesie Lee. Officials may think this will eventually just go away, but it won’t, she believes.

Lee hopes to remove the stigma around substance abuse, so that public intoxication can begin to be treated like a disease rather than end in arrest.

“If I had epilepsy, and I had a seizure, it would be disruptive,” Lee said. “But I wouldn’t get in trouble.”

Some local officials might not care about Natives on a moral level, but they have to care about them on a fiscal one, said Sage, another board member. The neighboring tribes spend millions of dollars monthly in Riverton.

“We want better treatment in stores and in the community,” he said. “They are calling our people transients. Our people live here.”

Another member, Nicole Wagon, made an example of the local Walmart. Police officers are always there, with their own reserved parking spaces, and they only check receipts of “certain people.” That isn’t seen at the Walmart in Casper or Cheyenne, she said.

“What does that say for itself? Why do we have to have officers at our Walmart?” Wagon said. “Evidently, the county has put them there. There’s underlying race issues that no one wants to talk about or deal with.”

Wagon’s eldest daughter Jocelyn Watt was murdered at her Riverton home in 2019. A year later, Wagon’s other daughter Jade was found dead nearly a month after Nicole reported her missing.

Now, Wagon is raising her daughter’s young children. She’s working toward a better city for them.

“If something happens in their home, is that what it’s going to take to open their eyes?” Nicole said. “I think that anybody that rereads their oath, maybe that will help them. It will remind them why they are there, and why and how they were elected into those positions.”

She’s hopeful the new police chief, Eric Hurtado, who used to work in Alaska, may spark some change.

“There’s no way I can give up on my own people,” Nicole said. “That’s why I continue to push and push and push.”

Anderson Antelope Jr. said after a lifetime of watching “officers make detective after beating people up, breaking people’s noses, and getting away with it,” he knew something needed to change. His father being shot and killed by Riverton police was the final straw. (Fremont County’s top prosecutor ruled the shooting lawful because the officer was attacked with a knife.)

It’s hard to break away from old habits, and it’s even harder to admit those habits were wrong. But Antelope Jr. is holding out hope.

“It gave me a purpose. It opened my eyes to how police officers and the justice system really work,” he said. “Until my last breath, I’m not going to quit.”

