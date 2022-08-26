Rawlins firefighter was property fired, state supreme court rules

A Rawlins firefighter was fired properly after saying she was going to “kick” a caller’s “a**,” the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled this week.

Stephanie Schofield had worked for the department for around 10 years when she was terminated in June 2020. Her firing was overturned by a lower court.

According to court filings, Schofield had responded to the second call in four days from the same Rawlins resident, who asked for help getting her wheelchair unstuck and reconnecting her catheter. Both calls came towards the end of Schofield’s 24-hour shift, while she was sleeping.

She said, “f***in (caller),” and “I’m going to kick her a**,” before heading out on the call, according to the high court ruling. When she returned, court documents state, she told a dispatcher that she had scolded the caller for calling an emergency line for what she said “isn’t an emergency.” Schofield also indicated the caller may complain because she had made her “feel bad.”

“This isn’t what we do,” she told the caller, according to the Supreme Court’s decision. “You need to call your parents.”

A supervisor later heard a recording of that conversation, and alerted city officials. Schofield was brought to City Hall eight days after the call, and was fired after she declined to resign herself.

She then requested a hearing with the Rawlins Fire Civil Service Commission, alleging the termination was illegal and asking to be reinstated with back pay. The city manager responded, and reinstated her with back pay while also asking the commission to start an investigation and hearing process for a formal dismissal.

After a hearing, the commission decided to fire Schofield in November, around six months after the incident.

She then appealed to the district court in Rawlins, which ruled the firing didn’t follow due process.

However, the Supreme Court overturned that decision this week, saying that because Schofield was reinstated with back pay, the commission had honored her due process rights before officially firing her.

The ruling states she was given adequate notice and opportunity to respond, and that the commission’s decision was based on evidence rather than capriciousness, as Schofield alleged.

Schofield had also argued that the hearing used evidence that should have been excluded. That included past discipline for insubordination and participating in training while under the influence of alcohol.

The hearing officer also included evidence that the original caller asked the fire department on a later call not to send the “mean lady,” meaning Schofield. The commission said that indicated her conduct had affected how a resident views the fire department.