Rawlins police arrest man who appeared to have pipe bomb

Police in Rawlins on Wednesday arrested a man who appeared to have a pipe bomb following a lengthy standoff that drew law enforcement from as far away as Rock Springs.

Virgil Hubert Matthews was booked into Carbon County Detention Center on suspicion of terroristic threats, intimidation with an explosive device and interference, Rawlins police said.

On Tuesday evening, a police sergeant spotted a van in an industrial area on the city's east side that belonged to Matthews. The officer stopped the van because Matthews had an outstanding arrest warrant for bond revocation.

When the sergeant approached, Matthews locked the van's doors and refused to get out, police said. The sergeant spotted him holding what appeared to be a pipe bomb and lighter.

That prompted a response from multiple police and fire agencies including Sweetwater County's SWAT team and bomb squad. Authorities also closed down the immediate area.

A police negotiator was also brought in. Matthews was taken into custody after about six hours, police said.

Authorities say they found materials in his van that had been used to replicate an explosive device.