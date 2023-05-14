A Riverton police officer shot and killed Anderson “Andy” Antelope at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2019, in the parking lot of the local Walmart. By 3 p.m. the following day, the officer, a state investigator and at least two others gathered to hear the officer’s side of the story. Before the interview began in earnest, a woman inquired about video footage of the shooting. The investigator, who worked for the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, told the others that none of the cameras in the Walmart parking lot captured the incident. It occurred, he explained, in a blind spot. People in the room began to chuckle and marvel at the news, according to an audio recording of the interview obtained by the Star-Tribune. “That’s amazing,” an unidentified woman says, as someone else can be heard laughing in the background.

The death of Antelope, a 58-year-old Northern Arapaho man, renewed long-simmering concerns that law enforcement officers don’t treat Native American people fairly in Fremont County. Records kept by the FBI show local police arrest Indigenous people at disproportionately high rates. The shooting also stirred criticism that leaders in Riverton, which sits adjacent to the Wind River Reservation, don’t take the concerns of Native people seriously, a complaint that persists to this day. Fremont County’s top prosecutor ultimately cleared the police officer, concluding he acted lawfully after Antelope attacked him with a knife. Antelope, the prosecutor said, put the officer in an untenable position that justified deadly force. But that ruling did not quell the controversy. The prosecutor and the coroner at the time engaged in a public spat over the coroner’s desire for a public inquest and what the coroner said was the lack of law enforcement support for his review. The 30-minute recording of the officer’s interview, taken only 25 hours after the shooting, offers new details about an event that, nearly four years later, is still cited by activists who say the shooting could have been avoided and exemplifies the need for changes in the community.

Officer recounts shooting

In Wyoming, police shootings are investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation, a state agency that also works on government fraud, drug and internet sex offense cases, among other things. It’s not uncommon for DCI agents to be former Wyoming police officers, and that professional connection has raised questions before about the agency’s ability to investigate police shootings objectively. DCI’s new director, Ronnie Jones, declined to discuss the recording or answer a series of questions related to it. The Riverton Police Department also declined to comment on the shooting or the investigation “as the city was not the investigating agency,” Wes Romero, the former interim Riverton police chief, told the Star-Tribune in an email. That means the identities of some of the people in the interview are not known. But from the comments on the recording, as well as other documents, it’s clear that the Riverton police officer who shot Antelope, James Donahue, was there, as was Officer Lamar Dixon, who served as a personal representative for Donahue in the interview and who is described as a close friend of Donahue in the DCI report. The man leading the interview is conducting it for DCI, but the recording does not identify him. Nor does it identify the woman in the room who, as the interview begins, asks about possible videos. “Let’s talk about the recordings,” the agent conducting the investigation says. “There are no video recordings. So, the spot that this occurred, happens to be like the blank spot.” People in the room sound surprised by that news. Laughter can be heard on the recording. “That’s amazing,” the woman says. “If you look up like about six feet above your head, where the row of cameras that all look out, and they don’t look down, and they miss that cement section...” the interviewer says. “Perfect,” a man in the room says in response. Another laugh can be heard. Donahue went on to detail his law enforcement career, which began in 1996. Antelope was his second on-duty killing, he said. The first occurred in 2005 while he was a member of the Frisco Police Department in Colorado. “It involved using a baton against an individual that was disarming one of my police officers, and he succumbed to his wounds,” says Donahue, who’s tone during the conversation is reserved and quiet. “That was a combination of my use of force and also the medication he was dosed with and the drugs that he was on. He stopped breathing and died...” the officer explains to the group. Antelope was also intoxicated at the time of the 2019 shooting, with a blood alcohol concentration of .284. In Wyoming, a person is presumed too drunk to drive when they reach .08.

Randy Foos, Donahue’s shift partner at the time, was dispatched to Walmart on the day of the shooting because Antelope was intoxicated, allegedly driving an electric shopping cart around and harassing people, according to the interview. But Foos was getting a mid-afternoon haircut on Main Street in the middle of his shift, according to the interview. Donahue responded to Foos’ call instead. “It was the only time he could get, and I told him I’d cover things while he got that [his haircut] handled,” Donahue says. Donahue already knew Antelope, he tells the interviewer. He’d had several interactions with him in the past, with the most recent being about two weeks prior to the shooting. It’s not a surprise that Donahue would know Antelope, who had 296 contacts with law enforcement from 1995 to the time of his death — arrested 130 times, issued a citation 119 times, trespassed six times and taken to a detox facility 12 times, the DCI written report states. Of these, Antelope allegedly took “violent actions” towards law enforcement, hospital staff and others in 27 instances or about 9% of the time. But Donahu appears to have not been overly concerned initially. He stopped to use the restroom before responding because it seemed like a fairly low level crime, he explains to the agent. “I drove past him, clearly identified that’s the same man that I know … get out of my car. I made sure I had my baton with me,” Donahue says. “I walked around behind to just kind of observe what he was doing, and I didn’t see anything of concern.” Donahue then established a “consent contact” with Antelope, he says. Antelope was sitting in a folding chair eating a hot dog out front of the Walmart. There was a veteran’s barbecue going on. Donahue tells the investigator he could immediately tell that Antelope was intoxicated — his eyes were red and watery, his breath smelled of liquor and his speech was slurred. Antelope requested an ambulance. He wanted to go to the hospital because he wasn’t feeling well. Donahue said he needed to do a breathalyzer test to determine his alcohol level first to “establish if you really need to go to the hospital.” Antelope either couldn’t or wouldn’t perform the breathalyzer test correctly. By the fourth attempt, he spit into the breathalyzer tube, the officer recalls in the interview.

Donahue took the tube away, shook the spit out and dropped the straw, which landed in Antelope’s food tray. The officer informed Antelope he was under arrest for public intoxication. “This isn’t a big deal,” Donahue recounts telling him. “I just need you to come with me so we can get this figured out.” Anderson was angered that the tube had landed in his hot dog tray, and he started yelling and escalating the interaction, the officer recounts in the interview, adding that he told Antelope that he could bring the hot dog with him. Donahue grabbed Antelope’s left arm. Antelope, Donahue says, looked at him and said “you’re going to need help.” “You’re not big enough,” Donahue says Antelope told him. “I’m not going anywhere.” Antelope was 58 years old at the time. He was 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighed about 300 pounds. Donahue was the same height, but weighed about 185 pounds; he was 41 years old at the time. According to the recording, Donahue says he told Antelope that he didn’t want to hurt him, but that he needed to come with him. At that moment, one of the other people at the barbecue started to talk to him about how Antelope had approached and asked for some food. “They provided him a hot dog in an effort to just kind of calm him down and make him a non-factor for what they had going on,” Donahue says. “And he sat down and hadn’t been bothering anybody.” Donahue says he was thanking the person for that information when he felt a little tension through his arm and saw a little bit of movement. Antelope stabbed toward Donahue with a knife, which hit the officer in the center of his chest. Donahue was not injured. He was wearing a rifle plate, a sort of body armor that can be worn with a tactical vest. After a brief scuffle, Donahue drew his pistol. In the recording, he says he was concerned not only for his own safety, but that of the people nearby. He describes stepping to the left because he saw he had a 12- to 18-inch space between several people standing in that direction. He pointed his gun to the backside of Antelope’s head at the base of his ear. “I recognize very clearly that he had the ability, he had already taken advantage of opportunity, and demonstrated a clear intent that he was trying to kill me with that knife,” Donahue says. Donahue says he commanded Antelope to drop the knife two or three times. He fired a single round, which struck Antelope right around his ear. “And it was a response, which is what I hoped for,” Donahue says. “I wanted a central nervous system hit, cause with the close proximity, I couldn’t shoot him anywhere else to get him to immediately stop the attack.” Antelope went rigid, spun away and fell to the ground, where he died in front of the store. When Foos later arrived at the scene, he started apologizing to Donahue, according to the interview. “He’s like ‘That was my call, man. I should have been there,’” Donahue says. Donahue told Foos it didn’t matter. “We’re past that. It’s just what it is,” Donahue says on the recording. “It worked out fine. I’m good.” After a few more minutes of discussion, the DCI interviewer goes to stop the recorder. “Jim, I think from my perspective, I feel like the information that you’ve given is a solid statement,” the DCI interviewer said.

Witness reports

Anderson’s body would lie on the concrete for almost seven hours, shielded by a tarp from the barbecue, while customers continued to shop at Walmart, the written DCI report states. The written DCI preliminary investigation report and a 911 call present other witness versions of what happened that day. A local veteran, Charles Arndt, was at Walmart cooking meals for the veterans barbecue. “I’m trying to cook a meal out here for the veterans, and this officer just pulled his gun and shot this guy for no damn reason,” Arndt says in a panicked tone on the 911 call. “OK, I’ve got officers on scene, so if you’re wanting to file a complaint, you can do so with administration at a later time, OK,” the dispatcher responds. “All right, but I was standing right there and watched him pull his gun and shoot this guy ... I belong to the VFW. We are down here cooking hamburgers. And we were serving this man a hamburger, and he was drunk.” “Charles, Charles, I need you to hang on a moment,” she responds. Then the phone is disconnected. Arndt was interviewed at the police station in the days following, but the officer conducting it realized afterwards that “his recorder was not functioning,” the DCI report states. Arndt declined to be interviewed again by officials, as he “did not want to have anything else to do with the situation and he has had a hard time with post-traumatic stress since the incident,” the report states. The investigator did take notes. According to them, Arndt said “he didn’t feel like the male should have been shot and that the officer should have taken the knife away from the male,” the report states. Arndt declined to speak with the Star-Tribune during an April phone call; law enforcement asked him not to speak to the public in the past, he said. About a dozen witness statements were included in the DCI written report.

Gwenn Connor “wondered why the Officer had not used a taser and she did not believe that the male was bothering anyone or being disruptive,” the report states. She also wondered if Donahue had meant to pull the trigger or if he had a “hair trigger” causing his gun to accidentally go off. Again, the officer conducting this interview realized his recorder was not functioning, the report states. He read over his notes with Connor to make sure there wasn’t information missing. Ronald Walker said he felt that another officer should have been called to the scene for backup. Jim Arndt, Charles’s brother, said a lady in the area at the time stated what happened “was not necessary,” but he didn’t know who the woman was, the report states. Arndt also said the officer was very polite with Antelope during their encounter. Christina Bell, another witness, was “adamant” that Antelope did not swing a knife or stab towards Donahue, stating she watched the entire interaction besides a few seconds while she spoke to another veteran, the report states. There were other accounts that indicated some witnesses agreed with how Donahue had handled the matter. One of the veterans at the barbecue, Donahue recounts during the DCI interview, came up to him, patted his shoulder and said, “Yeah that guy, he got what he had coming. He shouldn’t have done that. I saw him try to stab you in the chest.” Most accounts include some version of Anderson being intoxicated and drawing a knife, but with varying details—some say Anderson was sitting down when he was shot, and some say he was standing. Some say he stabbed Donahue, and some say he only drew the knife. Most couldn’t say where the knife came from. It was noted in the report that Riverton police detective Jacob Nation, who is of Native descent, was in charge of conducting an administrative review of Donahue’s actions. Nation declined to comment during a March phone call. Forensic Analyst Kathyrn C. Ertman examined the duty vest Donahue was wearing at the time. A small cut, which appeared to only penetrate the top-most layer of the vest and didn’t cause any damage to the ceramic plate, was observed halfway down the vest on a Velcro flap, the report states. “Because of the lack of damage, Analyst Ertman was not able to compare tool-marks to the knife that was recovered from the scene and reported by Officer [] as the knife used to stab him in the chest area,” the report states.

Inquiries into the shooting

In November 2019, Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun announced his conclusion that Donahue had no choice but to shoot Antelope. “Under Wyoming law, when a person has a reasonable belief that his life or the lives of others are in immediate peril at the hands of another, he may take all actions necessary at that moment to preserve his life and the lives of others, which includes deadly force,” LeBrun wrote at the time. “In the circumstances arising in this case, the only reasonable action that the Officer could have taken was exactly the action that he took.” Even if the events leading up to or following an officer-involved shooting raise issues, it has no impact on criminal charges, LeBrun told the Star-Tribune. It doesn’t make Donahue more culpable as a matter of law because his partner was getting a haircut and didn’t take the call or because law enforcement was laughing in an official interview, which LeBrun recognized may be off-putting to hear, he said. “Now, maybe it causes some other concerns — is it appropriate for an officer while he’s on duty to be getting a haircut?” LeBrun said. “That doesn’t make what the officer did criminal. My focus is whether or not what he did was criminal.” Four civilians have been killed by officers in Fremont County since about 2018, he said. Lebrun is “disinclined” to release the names of these officers unless criminal actions are found. “I don’t know if I will continue doing that in the future or not,” LeBrun said. “When an officer takes a citizen’s life, it’s a big deal. I hope I don’t have to deal with that again ever.”

Before LeBrun’s announcement, then-Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen announced plans to perform a separate inquest into Antelope’s death. It was the policy of his office to conduct such a review when an officer is involved in someone’s death, he explained. The family in such matters deserves an independent, outside inquiry, he told the Riverton Ranger at the time. But Stratmoen halted his work by year’s end, citing lack of support from law enforcement and the county attorney. He had by then accused LeBrun of attempting to sabotage the inquest, while noting several complicating issues surrounding Antelope’s death including the fact that authorities had not notified the coroner’s office until five hours after the shooting. Riverton police, he added, had denied his office’s request for records. His office ultimately classified the death as “undetermined.” Stratmoen retired two years after Anderson’s death following a 23-year career. When Stratmoen was contacted by the Star-Tribune, he had “nothing to add to what has already been said on the Antelope case.” LeBrun maintains the inquest was inappropriate and unnecessary. The system can also be problematic, he added. The coroner picks three people at his or her choice without random generation, and they review only one side of the case. “I would talk to the coroner about these sorts of things, and his argument would be that he was completely neutral,” LeBrun said. “But the system knows better. If the desire is to get to the truth, that’s not the way to go about it either.” An inquest is only to determine cause and manner of death, he said. There was a woman found dead on Wind River Reservation who appeared to have been attacked by dogs. But it wasn’t clear. The coroner held an inquest to determine if she was actually mauled. That’s what the system is intended for, LeBrun said. It was the coroner’s policy to conduct an inquest in all officer-involved shootings, but that “doesn’t necessarily make it appropriate just because it’s the coroner’s policy,” he said. Resistance to Stratmoen’s inquest only raised more questions in the minds of Antelope’s family members, such as Dean Wallowing Bull. Antelope had a drinking problem that often got him in trouble with the law, but he was not a violent man, Wallowing Bull said. His family described him as a “gentle giant.” He was older, disabled and needed a cane to walk. “Why did the county coroner start fighting the city for the inquest, and then retire after?” said Wallowing Bull. “Why not just have the inquest, if there’s no guilt?”

Questions persist

Riverton police officer Christian Amos has encountered people in his job who question the shooting. Amos, who is Native, dealt with a teenager going off about how the shooting “was so messed up and wrong,” he said. That sort of response has happened at other times as well. “I get [in] debates on the street,” Amos said. “I told him it’s a f***ed up situation all the way around, and he would still be alive if he didn’t stab the officer in the chest.” Amos told the Star-Tribune that Donahue was lucky that he was wearing a rifle plate and that he was tall. If he was shorter, he would have likely been stabbed in the neck.

Amos himself was wearing a rifle plate at the time of the interview. It weighs almost 50 pounds and is so thick that it feels and sounds similar to knocking on a door when you tap it. It can protect against some types of gunfire. “We’re not making this up,” Amos said. “The guy [Donahue] didn’t take the vest off, and start stabbing his own vest. That’s not what happened…” Even if you remove the fact that Donahue was a police officer, Amos believes the situation would have played out the same way. One man has a gun. Another man has a knife. The man with the knife starts attacking the other man, who uses his gun to defend his life. After the shooting, Riverton police began wearing body cameras. Amos simply doesn’t know what else would or could come of it.

DCI’s Officer-Involved Shooting Team

While it’s true that all DCI employees are former law enforcement officers, the division makes “every effort” to remain impartial during police shooting investigations, said Matt Waldock, who is the commander of the Officer-Involved Shooting Team. The Officer-Involved Shooting Team was formed last year to create a “more uniform” system for investigating these incidents, said Waldock. In Antelope’s case, it would have been investigated using the old system. DCI has different divisions, which span the entire state, Waldock said. In the past, if an officer-involved shooting occurred, there was a good chance the DCI agents nearby the area would investigate the matter. “If it happened in Casper, for example, someone from the Casper-area would investigate,” Waldock said. Now, using that same example, if there was an officer-involved shooting in Casper, DCI would have someone from a different area like Rock Springs investigate, he said. “We’d prefer to have someone that’s not from the Casper-area investigate it,” he said. That said, many of the people who work at DCI once worked for local law enforcement agencies — including those in Wyoming. The Officer-Involved Shooting Team wasn’t created due to complaints about possible bias, said Waldock. DCI already had “significant oversight” during these processes, but this essentially created a stringent rulebook on how to handle these situations. It is already likely that any DCI agent investigating a police shooting wouldn’t know or have ever met any of the people directly involved, Waldock said. “I’ve been in law enforcement for over 30 years, and there are plenty of people in law enforcement here that I don’t know,” Waldock said.

Public disappointment

That a recording of the officer’s interview captured people laughing “is not shocking at all,” said Antonio Serrano, advocacy director for the ACLU of Wyoming. It’s equally unsurprising that officials opposed an inquest and didn’t disclose this was Donahue’s second on-duty killing. “They don’t want stuff like that to come out,” said Serrano. “Anything that could tarnish their image, they’re gonna fight tooth and nail.” Serrano drew a comparison to the shooting of Robbie Ramirez during a traffic stop in 2018. In that incident, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office was accused of destruction of video evidence, an allegation the agency’s lawyers denied. “Them behaving in this way in my eyes is normal,” Serrano said. In the aftermath, many were bothered by officials keeping Donahue’s identity private, said Big Wind Carpenter, an Indigenous activist who knew Antelope personally. Other law enforcement agencies in Wyoming, including the Casper Police Department, routinely disclose the identities of officers who were involved in shootings as a matter of transparency. Carpenter posted Donahue’s identity on Facebook. Carpenter alleged former Riverton police chief Eric Murphy demanded they remove the post, as it was not public knowledge at the time, but Carpenter declined. Murphy did not respond to multiple requests for comment. “The post was reported so many times that Facebook took it down,” Carpenter said.

Almost four years after the shooting, Antelope’s son, Anderson Antelope Jr. is just as angry and heartbroken as the day it happened. “They won’t admit they are guilty even though they know their guilt,” Antelope Jr. said. “They swore to protect people, and they go and shoot my handicap dad in the head.” From Antelope Jr.’s point of view, local officials swept his father’s death under the rug because officers have a code they go by, which is to protect their own, he said. The refusal of an inquest only added to that belief. “They wouldn’t give us any kind of closure in what happened to my father,” he said. “I’m holding a grudge in some ways.” But many Native Americans have the same code — to protect their own, he said. Antelope Jr. has no intention of letting his father’s death be forgotten, as he continues to fight for further investigation of the shooting.

“I want people to see who they really are,” Antelope Jr. said. “If you knew what I know, you’d want the same.” Andi LeBeau, who was the first Northern Arapaho woman to serve in the Wyoming Legislature, said DCI’s work is problematic in Antelope’s case and in others. “It angers me that they would laugh about the lack of footage,” said LeBeau, who listened to the interview. “That they would discount that a life was taken.” From Charles Arndt’s 911 call to other witnesses mentioned in the DCI report, it appears that many details were glossed over during the investigation, said LeBeau. “When I heard that 911 call, and the dismissiveness from the dispatcher, when you can tell that a guy just witnessed a life being taken by an officer…” LeBeau said. “Actions speak louder than words.” In LeBeau’s four years in the Legislature representing Fremont County, she never encountered a case where DCI concluded that an officer responsible for a civilian death was in the wrong, she said. “DCI, the takeaway for me, is they’re very arrogant, they think they’re above the law, and they think they don’t have to be accountable,” LeBeau said. “They’re public servants.”

A Riverton police officer shot and killed Anderson “Andy” Antelope at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2019, in the parking lot of the local Walmart. By 3 p.m. the following day, the officer, a state investigator and at least two others gathered to hear the officer’s side of the story.

Before the interview began in earnest, a woman inquired about video footage of the shooting. The investigator, who worked for the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, told the others that none of the cameras in the Walmart parking lot captured the incident. It occurred, he explained, in a blind spot.

People in the room began to chuckle and marvel at the news, according to an audio recording of the interview obtained by the Star-Tribune.

“That’s amazing,” an unidentified woman says, as someone else can be heard laughing in the background.

The death of Antelope, a 58-year-old Northern Arapaho man, renewed long-simmering concerns that law enforcement officers don’t treat Native American people fairly in Fremont County. Records kept by the FBI show local police arrest Indigenous people at disproportionately high rates. The shooting also stirred criticism that leaders in Riverton, which sits adjacent to the Wind River Reservation, don’t take the concerns of Native people seriously, a complaint that persists to this day.

Fremont County’s top prosecutor ultimately cleared the police officer, concluding he acted lawfully after Antelope attacked him with a knife. Antelope, the prosecutor said, put the officer in an untenable position that justified deadly force.

But that ruling did not quell the controversy. The prosecutor and the coroner at the time engaged in a public spat over the coroner’s desire for a public inquest and what the coroner said was the lack of law enforcement support for his review.

The 30-minute recording of the officer’s interview, taken only 25 hours after the shooting, offers new details about an event that, nearly four years later, is still cited by activists who say the shooting could have been avoided and exemplifies the need for changes in the community.

Officer recounts shooting

In Wyoming, police shootings are investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation, a state agency that also works on government fraud, drug and internet sex offense cases, among other things. It’s not uncommon for DCI agents to be former Wyoming police officers, and that professional connection has raised questions before about the agency’s ability to investigate police shootings objectively.

DCI’s new director, Ronnie Jones, declined to discuss the recording or answer a series of questions related to it. The Riverton Police Department also declined to comment on the shooting or the investigation “as the city was not the investigating agency,” Wes Romero, the former interim Riverton police chief, told the Star-Tribune in an email.

That means the identities of some of the people in the interview are not known.

But from the comments on the recording, as well as other documents, it’s clear that the Riverton police officer who shot Antelope, James Donahue, was there, as was Officer Lamar Dixon, who served as a personal representative for Donahue in the interview and who is described as a close friend of Donahue in the DCI report.

The man leading the interview is conducting it for DCI, but the recording does not identify him. Nor does it identify the woman in the room who, as the interview begins, asks about possible videos.

“Let’s talk about the recordings,” the agent conducting the investigation says. “There are no video recordings. So, the spot that this occurred, happens to be like the blank spot.”

People in the room sound surprised by that news. Laughter can be heard on the recording.

“That’s amazing,” the woman says.

“If you look up like about six feet above your head, where the row of cameras that all look out, and they don’t look down, and they miss that cement section...” the interviewer says.

“Perfect,” a man in the room says in response. Another laugh can be heard.

Donahue went on to detail his law enforcement career, which began in 1996.

Antelope was his second on-duty killing, he said. The first occurred in 2005 while he was a member of the Frisco Police Department in Colorado.

“It involved using a baton against an individual that was disarming one of my police officers, and he succumbed to his wounds,” says Donahue, who’s tone during the conversation is reserved and quiet.

“That was a combination of my use of force and also the medication he was dosed with and the drugs that he was on. He stopped breathing and died...” the officer explains to the group.

Antelope was also intoxicated at the time of the 2019 shooting, with a blood alcohol concentration of .284. In Wyoming, a person is presumed too drunk to drive when they reach .08.

Randy Foos, Donahue’s shift partner at the time, was dispatched to Walmart on the day of the shooting because Antelope was intoxicated, allegedly driving an electric shopping cart around and harassing people, according to the interview.

But Foos was getting a mid-afternoon haircut on Main Street in the middle of his shift, according to the interview. Donahue responded to Foos’ call instead.

“It was the only time he could get, and I told him I’d cover things while he got that [his haircut] handled,” Donahue says.

Donahue already knew Antelope, he tells the interviewer. He’d had several interactions with him in the past, with the most recent being about two weeks prior to the shooting.

It’s not a surprise that Donahue would know Antelope, who had 296 contacts with law enforcement from 1995 to the time of his death — arrested 130 times, issued a citation 119 times, trespassed six times and taken to a detox facility 12 times, the DCI written report states.

Of these, Antelope allegedly took “violent actions” towards law enforcement, hospital staff and others in 27 instances or about 9% of the time.

But Donahu appears to have not been overly concerned initially. He stopped to use the restroom before responding because it seemed like a fairly low level crime, he explains to the agent.

“I drove past him, clearly identified that’s the same man that I know … get out of my car. I made sure I had my baton with me,” Donahue says. “I walked around behind to just kind of observe what he was doing, and I didn’t see anything of concern.”

Donahue then established a “consent contact” with Antelope, he says. Antelope was sitting in a folding chair eating a hot dog out front of the Walmart.

There was a veteran’s barbecue going on. Donahue tells the investigator he could immediately tell that Antelope was intoxicated — his eyes were red and watery, his breath smelled of liquor and his speech was slurred.

Antelope requested an ambulance. He wanted to go to the hospital because he wasn’t feeling well. Donahue said he needed to do a breathalyzer test to determine his alcohol level first to “establish if you really need to go to the hospital.”

Antelope either couldn’t or wouldn’t perform the breathalyzer test correctly. By the fourth attempt, he spit into the breathalyzer tube, the officer recalls in the interview.

Donahue took the tube away, shook the spit out and dropped the straw, which landed in Antelope’s food tray. The officer informed Antelope he was under arrest for public intoxication.

“This isn’t a big deal,” Donahue recounts telling him. “I just need you to come with me so we can get this figured out.”

Anderson was angered that the tube had landed in his hot dog tray, and he started yelling and escalating the interaction, the officer recounts in the interview, adding that he told Antelope that he could bring the hot dog with him.

Donahue grabbed Antelope’s left arm. Antelope, Donahue says, looked at him and said “you’re going to need help.”

“You’re not big enough,” Donahue says Antelope told him. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Antelope was 58 years old at the time. He was 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighed about 300 pounds. Donahue was the same height, but weighed about 185 pounds; he was 41 years old at the time.

According to the recording, Donahue says he told Antelope that he didn’t want to hurt him, but that he needed to come with him. At that moment, one of the other people at the barbecue started to talk to him about how Antelope had approached and asked for some food.

“They provided him a hot dog in an effort to just kind of calm him down and make him a non-factor for what they had going on,” Donahue says. “And he sat down and hadn’t been bothering anybody.”

Donahue says he was thanking the person for that information when he felt a little tension through his arm and saw a little bit of movement. Antelope stabbed toward Donahue with a knife, which hit the officer in the center of his chest.

Donahue was not injured. He was wearing a rifle plate, a sort of body armor that can be worn with a tactical vest.

After a brief scuffle, Donahue drew his pistol. In the recording, he says he was concerned not only for his own safety, but that of the people nearby. He describes stepping to the left because he saw he had a 12- to 18-inch space between several people standing in that direction. He pointed his gun to the backside of Antelope’s head at the base of his ear.

“I recognize very clearly that he had the ability, he had already taken advantage of opportunity, and demonstrated a clear intent that he was trying to kill me with that knife,” Donahue says.

Donahue says he commanded Antelope to drop the knife two or three times. He fired a single round, which struck Antelope right around his ear.

“And it was a response, which is what I hoped for,” Donahue says. “I wanted a central nervous system hit, cause with the close proximity, I couldn’t shoot him anywhere else to get him to immediately stop the attack.”

Antelope went rigid, spun away and fell to the ground, where he died in front of the store.

When Foos later arrived at the scene, he started apologizing to Donahue, according to the interview.

“He’s like ‘That was my call, man. I should have been there,’” Donahue says.

Donahue told Foos it didn’t matter.

“We’re past that. It’s just what it is,” Donahue says on the recording. “It worked out fine. I’m good.”

After a few more minutes of discussion, the DCI interviewer goes to stop the recorder.

“Jim, I think from my perspective, I feel like the information that you’ve given is a solid statement,” the DCI interviewer said.

Witness reports

Anderson’s body would lie on the concrete for almost seven hours, shielded by a tarp from the barbecue, while customers continued to shop at Walmart, the written DCI report states.

The written DCI preliminary investigation report and a 911 call present other witness versions of what happened that day. A local veteran, Charles Arndt, was at Walmart cooking meals for the veterans barbecue.

“I’m trying to cook a meal out here for the veterans, and this officer just pulled his gun and shot this guy for no damn reason,” Arndt says in a panicked tone on the 911 call.

“OK, I’ve got officers on scene, so if you’re wanting to file a complaint, you can do so with administration at a later time, OK,” the dispatcher responds.

“All right, but I was standing right there and watched him pull his gun and shoot this guy ... I belong to the VFW. We are down here cooking hamburgers. And we were serving this man a hamburger, and he was drunk.”

“Charles, Charles, I need you to hang on a moment,” she responds. Then the phone is disconnected.

Arndt was interviewed at the police station in the days following, but the officer conducting it realized afterwards that “his recorder was not functioning,” the DCI report states.

Arndt declined to be interviewed again by officials, as he “did not want to have anything else to do with the situation and he has had a hard time with post-traumatic stress since the incident,” the report states.

The investigator did take notes. According to them, Arndt said “he didn’t feel like the male should have been shot and that the officer should have taken the knife away from the male,” the report states.

Arndt declined to speak with the Star-Tribune during an April phone call; law enforcement asked him not to speak to the public in the past, he said.

About a dozen witness statements were included in the DCI written report.

Gwenn Connor “wondered why the Officer had not used a taser and she did not believe that the male was bothering anyone or being disruptive,” the report states. She also wondered if Donahue had meant to pull the trigger or if he had a “hair trigger” causing his gun to accidentally go off.

Again, the officer conducting this interview realized his recorder was not functioning, the report states. He read over his notes with Connor to make sure there wasn’t information missing.

Ronald Walker said he felt that another officer should have been called to the scene for backup. Jim Arndt, Charles’s brother, said a lady in the area at the time stated what happened “was not necessary,” but he didn’t know who the woman was, the report states. Arndt also said the officer was very polite with Antelope during their encounter.

Christina Bell, another witness, was “adamant” that Antelope did not swing a knife or stab towards Donahue, stating she watched the entire interaction besides a few seconds while she spoke to another veteran, the report states.

There were other accounts that indicated some witnesses agreed with how Donahue had handled the matter. One of the veterans at the barbecue, Donahue recounts during the DCI interview, came up to him, patted his shoulder and said, “Yeah that guy, he got what he had coming. He shouldn’t have done that. I saw him try to stab you in the chest.”

Most accounts include some version of Anderson being intoxicated and drawing a knife, but with varying details—some say Anderson was sitting down when he was shot, and some say he was standing. Some say he stabbed Donahue, and some say he only drew the knife. Most couldn’t say where the knife came from.

It was noted in the report that Riverton police detective Jacob Nation, who is of Native descent, was in charge of conducting an administrative review of Donahue’s actions. Nation declined to comment during a March phone call.

Forensic Analyst Kathyrn C. Ertman examined the duty vest Donahue was wearing at the time. A small cut, which appeared to only penetrate the top-most layer of the vest and didn’t cause any damage to the ceramic plate, was observed halfway down the vest on a Velcro flap, the report states.

“Because of the lack of damage, Analyst Ertman was not able to compare tool-marks to the knife that was recovered from the scene and reported by Officer [] as the knife used to stab him in the chest area,” the report states.

Inquiries into the shooting

In November 2019, Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun announced his conclusion that Donahue had no choice but to shoot Antelope.

“Under Wyoming law, when a person has a reasonable belief that his life or the lives of others are in immediate peril at the hands of another, he may take all actions necessary at that moment to preserve his life and the lives of others, which includes deadly force,” LeBrun wrote at the time. “In the circumstances arising in this case, the only reasonable action that the Officer could have taken was exactly the action that he took.”

Even if the events leading up to or following an officer-involved shooting raise issues, it has no impact on criminal charges, LeBrun told the Star-Tribune.

It doesn’t make Donahue more culpable as a matter of law because his partner was getting a haircut and didn’t take the call or because law enforcement was laughing in an official interview, which LeBrun recognized may be off-putting to hear, he said.

“Now, maybe it causes some other concerns — is it appropriate for an officer while he’s on duty to be getting a haircut?” LeBrun said. “That doesn’t make what the officer did criminal. My focus is whether or not what he did was criminal.”

Four civilians have been killed by officers in Fremont County since about 2018, he said. Lebrun is “disinclined” to release the names of these officers unless criminal actions are found.

“I don’t know if I will continue doing that in the future or not,” LeBrun said. “When an officer takes a citizen’s life, it’s a big deal. I hope I don’t have to deal with that again ever.”

Before LeBrun’s announcement, then-Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen announced plans to perform a separate inquest into Antelope’s death. It was the policy of his office to conduct such a review when an officer is involved in someone’s death, he explained. The family in such matters deserves an independent, outside inquiry, he told the Riverton Ranger at the time.

But Stratmoen halted his work by year’s end, citing lack of support from law enforcement and the county attorney. He had by then accused LeBrun of attempting to sabotage the inquest, while noting several complicating issues surrounding Antelope’s death including the fact that authorities had not notified the coroner’s office until five hours after the shooting. Riverton police, he added, had denied his office’s request for records.

His office ultimately classified the death as “undetermined.” Stratmoen retired two years after Anderson’s death following a 23-year career.

When Stratmoen was contacted by the Star-Tribune, he had “nothing to add to what has already been said on the Antelope case.”

LeBrun maintains the inquest was inappropriate and unnecessary. The system can also be problematic, he added. The coroner picks three people at his or her choice without random generation, and they review only one side of the case.

“I would talk to the coroner about these sorts of things, and his argument would be that he was completely neutral,” LeBrun said. “But the system knows better. If the desire is to get to the truth, that’s not the way to go about it either.”

An inquest is only to determine cause and manner of death, he said.

There was a woman found dead on Wind River Reservation who appeared to have been attacked by dogs. But it wasn’t clear. The coroner held an inquest to determine if she was actually mauled. That’s what the system is intended for, LeBrun said.

It was the coroner’s policy to conduct an inquest in all officer-involved shootings, but that “doesn’t necessarily make it appropriate just because it’s the coroner’s policy,” he said.

Resistance to Stratmoen’s inquest only raised more questions in the minds of Antelope’s family members, such as Dean Wallowing Bull. Antelope had a drinking problem that often got him in trouble with the law, but he was not a violent man, Wallowing Bull said. His family described him as a “gentle giant.” He was older, disabled and needed a cane to walk.

“Why did the county coroner start fighting the city for the inquest, and then retire after?” said Wallowing Bull. “Why not just have the inquest, if there’s no guilt?”

Questions persist

Riverton police officer Christian Amos has encountered people in his job who question the shooting.

Amos, who is Native, dealt with a teenager going off about how the shooting “was so messed up and wrong,” he said. That sort of response has happened at other times as well.

“I get [in] debates on the street,” Amos said. “I told him it’s a f***ed up situation all the way around, and he would still be alive if he didn’t stab the officer in the chest.”

Amos told the Star-Tribune that Donahue was lucky that he was wearing a rifle plate and that he was tall. If he was shorter, he would have likely been stabbed in the neck.

Amos himself was wearing a rifle plate at the time of the interview. It weighs almost 50 pounds and is so thick that it feels and sounds similar to knocking on a door when you tap it. It can protect against some types of gunfire.

“We’re not making this up,” Amos said. “The guy [Donahue] didn’t take the vest off, and start stabbing his own vest. That’s not what happened…”

Even if you remove the fact that Donahue was a police officer, Amos believes the situation would have played out the same way. One man has a gun. Another man has a knife. The man with the knife starts attacking the other man, who uses his gun to defend his life.

After the shooting, Riverton police began wearing body cameras. Amos simply doesn’t know what else would or could come of it.

DCI’s Officer-Involved Shooting Team

While it’s true that all DCI employees are former law enforcement officers, the division makes “every effort” to remain impartial during police shooting investigations, said Matt Waldock, who is the commander of the Officer-Involved Shooting Team.

The Officer-Involved Shooting Team was formed last year to create a “more uniform” system for investigating these incidents, said Waldock. In Antelope’s case, it would have been investigated using the old system.

DCI has different divisions, which span the entire state, Waldock said. In the past, if an officer-involved shooting occurred, there was a good chance the DCI agents nearby the area would investigate the matter.

“If it happened in Casper, for example, someone from the Casper-area would investigate,” Waldock said.

Now, using that same example, if there was an officer-involved shooting in Casper, DCI would have someone from a different area like Rock Springs investigate, he said.

“We’d prefer to have someone that’s not from the Casper-area investigate it,” he said.

That said, many of the people who work at DCI once worked for local law enforcement agencies — including those in Wyoming.

The Officer-Involved Shooting Team wasn’t created due to complaints about possible bias, said Waldock. DCI already had “significant oversight” during these processes, but this essentially created a stringent rulebook on how to handle these situations.

It is already likely that any DCI agent investigating a police shooting wouldn’t know or have ever met any of the people directly involved, Waldock said.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for over 30 years, and there are plenty of people in law enforcement here that I don’t know,” Waldock said.

Public disappointment

That a recording of the officer’s interview captured people laughing “is not shocking at all,” said Antonio Serrano, advocacy director for the ACLU of Wyoming. It’s equally unsurprising that officials opposed an inquest and didn’t disclose this was Donahue’s second on-duty killing.

“They don’t want stuff like that to come out,” said Serrano. “Anything that could tarnish their image, they’re gonna fight tooth and nail.”

Serrano drew a comparison to the shooting of Robbie Ramirez during a traffic stop in 2018. In that incident, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office was accused of destruction of video evidence, an allegation the agency’s lawyers denied.

“Them behaving in this way in my eyes is normal,” Serrano said.

In the aftermath, many were bothered by officials keeping Donahue’s identity private, said Big Wind Carpenter, an Indigenous activist who knew Antelope personally. Other law enforcement agencies in Wyoming, including the Casper Police Department, routinely disclose the identities of officers who were involved in shootings as a matter of transparency.

Carpenter posted Donahue’s identity on Facebook. Carpenter alleged former Riverton police chief Eric Murphy demanded they remove the post, as it was not public knowledge at the time, but Carpenter declined. Murphy did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

“The post was reported so many times that Facebook took it down,” Carpenter said.

Almost four years after the shooting, Antelope’s son, Anderson Antelope Jr. is just as angry and heartbroken as the day it happened.

“They won’t admit they are guilty even though they know their guilt,” Antelope Jr. said. “They swore to protect people, and they go and shoot my handicap dad in the head.”

From Antelope Jr.’s point of view, local officials swept his father’s death under the rug because officers have a code they go by, which is to protect their own, he said.

The refusal of an inquest only added to that belief.

“They wouldn’t give us any kind of closure in what happened to my father,” he said. “I’m holding a grudge in some ways.”

But many Native Americans have the same code — to protect their own, he said. Antelope Jr. has no intention of letting his father’s death be forgotten, as he continues to fight for further investigation of the shooting.

“I want people to see who they really are,” Antelope Jr. said. “If you knew what I know, you’d want the same.”

Andi LeBeau, who was the first Northern Arapaho woman to serve in the Wyoming Legislature, said DCI’s work is problematic in Antelope’s case and in others.

“It angers me that they would laugh about the lack of footage,” said LeBeau, who listened to the interview. “That they would discount that a life was taken.”

From Charles Arndt’s 911 call to other witnesses mentioned in the DCI report, it appears that many details were glossed over during the investigation, said LeBeau.

“When I heard that 911 call, and the dismissiveness from the dispatcher, when you can tell that a guy just witnessed a life being taken by an officer…” LeBeau said. “Actions speak louder than words.”

In LeBeau’s four years in the Legislature representing Fremont County, she never encountered a case where DCI concluded that an officer responsible for a civilian death was in the wrong, she said.

“DCI, the takeaway for me, is they’re very arrogant, they think they’re above the law, and they think they don’t have to be accountable,” LeBeau said. “They’re public servants.”