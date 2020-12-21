Redundant claim dismissed in Laramie shooting case

A federal judge dismissed claims against Derek Colling, the Albany County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed Robbie Ramirez in 2018, in his official capacity Monday.

The dismissal, which both attorneys for Ramirez’ mother and Colling stipulated to, removes redundant claims of liability for Colling’s actions. It does not dismiss claims against Colling as an individual or any of the other defendants in the case. These include the Albany County commissioners and former sheriff David O’Malley in both his official and individual capacities.

Derek Colling killed Ramirez in November 2018 during a traffic stop after Ramirez failed to signal before a turn. Colling shot Ramirez three times. The shooting sparked controversy and protests, in part because Colling had previously shot two people while working with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. The department there fired him after he was accused of assaulting a man who was filming police in a separate incident.

A report by the Division of Criminal Investigation released in May 2019 cited the two earlier shootings as well as Ramirez’ mental health issues and past encounters with police in Laramie. A grand jury in Albany County ultimately decided Colling should not be charged in the Ramirez shooting.