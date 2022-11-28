Riverton man accused of abusing twin infants

RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly assaulted 24-day-old twin infants.

Police were called to Sage West at 4:20 p.m. on a report of an infant with a broken left leg and bruises and lacerations to her face. Department of Family Services workers were concerned about possible child abuse.

When officers arrived, along with the reported injuries to the first infant, her twin sister was also found to have suffered a broken right leg, broken left arm, a fractured rib and a black eye.

Both infants were life flighted to Utah for treatment.

Anthony Long, 27, Riverton, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

Under Wyoming state statute 6-2-503 (c), aggravated felony child abuse is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.