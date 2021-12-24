Riverton man gets 71 years in prison for sexually abusing children

A federal judge has sentenced a Riverton man to 71 years in prison for sexually abusing multiple children on the Wind River Reservation.

U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl sentenced Dalco Gabriel Whiteman on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and four counts of abusive sexual contact, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming. One charge in the case had earlier been dismissed.

The Dec. 20 sentencing came after a jury convicted Whiteman of sexually abusing multiple children on the reservation over a 25-year period, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Given Whiteman's age, 54, his punishment amounts to a life sentence.

"Every little girl and young woman deserves a home and community where she feels safe and secure. Not a place of fear and abuse" U.S. Attorney for Wyoming Bob Murray said in a statement. "

"We are grateful for the conviction of someone who has been targeting our most vulnerable population," Murray added. "Whiteman essentially received a life sentence, and he can no longer harm another child on the reservation."

During the September jury trial, six victims testified that Whiteman sexually abuse them, some on numerous occasions, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Several of the victims did not know one another.

A federal grand jury indicted Whiteman in July 2020. He was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs with help from the FBI.

