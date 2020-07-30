Rock Springs settles with female cops who say they were discriminated against for being pregnant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Rock Springs has settled separately with two female police officers who had alleged they were blocked from applying for a promotion because they were pregnant, the officer's attorney said Wednesday.

Amanda Daugherty filed the federal lawsuit in December alleging that the Rock Springs Police Department had refused to let her reschedule a physical test that was required as part of her effort to become a corporal. She alleged in her lawsuit that she couldn't have taken the lawsuit previously, when she was pregnant, because it would've been unsafe.

Amanda Clawson-Walker also sued the department in December, alleging her application to become a sergeant was blocked because she also couldn't take the physical test while pregnant,

Prior to Daugherty filing the lawsuit, a federal agency found "reasonable cause" to believe the police department had violated the civil rights of Daugherty and other women, her attorney said in a statement.