Rock Springs settles with female cops who say they were discriminated against for being pregnant
The city of Rock Springs has settled separately with two female police officers who had alleged they were blocked from applying for a promotion because they were pregnant, the officer's attorney said Wednesday.

Amanda Daugherty filed the federal lawsuit in December alleging that the Rock Springs Police Department had refused to let her reschedule a physical test that was required as part of her effort to become a corporal. She alleged in her lawsuit that she couldn't have taken the lawsuit previously, when she was pregnant, because it would've been unsafe. 

Amanda Clawson-Walker also sued the department in December, alleging her application to become a sergeant was blocked because she also couldn't take the physical test while pregnant,

Prior to Daugherty filing the lawsuit, a federal agency found "reasonable cause" to believe the police department had violated the civil rights of Daugherty and other women, her attorney said in a statement.

Under the settlement, the city will pay Daugherty $37,000 without admitting fault. Court records indicate that the city settled with Clawson-Walker earlier this summer but do not provide details on the settlement amount.

Rock Springs City Attorney Richard Beckwith declined to comment Thursday. In a statement provided by her attorney, Daugherty said she was "very pleased" to have settled the lawsuit.

“I knew I had been treated unfairly just because I was pregnant,” she said. “I felt strongly that I needed to protect my rights and the rights of other women who may not realize that when they are discriminated against like I was, they can seek to enforce their rights under federal law.”

