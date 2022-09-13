Rock Springs woman embezzled $2.3M from daycare, investigators say

A former Rock Springs community center director was arrested Tuesday following allegations that she embezzled more than $2 million of daycare tuition and pandemic funding.

Candace “Rachelle” Morris faces multiple charges of theft and one count of forgery, according to filings in Sweetwater County.

According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office, she is suspected of stealing $2.3 million and funneling it into a personal account associated with a “fake shell corporation.” She then allegedly used the money to pay for cars, jewelry, international vacations and home improvements.

The criminal charges come after the community center, Young at Heart, filed a civil complaint against Morris in July, alleging various forms of fraud.

Court filings allege Morris, while the director of Young at Heart’s Early Learning Center, registered an LLC called “The Early Learning Center” in Wyoming in 2016, to her own home address.

She also allegedly created a bank account for the LLC around the same time, which coincided with the real daycare center starting to use an online tuition payment system set up by Morris.

Around $1.6 million was transferred from tuition payments to the fraudulent account, according to court filings.

Morris reportedly received another approximately $530,000 in COVID assistance for the shell corporation, repaying around $113,000 of that. The actual Young at Heart center received around $400,000 in pandemic assistance, according to investigators.

Court filings state that Morris’ husband, whose name and signature are on the bank account, did not know about the account or any of the suspected embezzlement until the investigation began this summer.

Morris, who worked at Young at Heart starting in 2013 and became its executive director in 2020, was fired in July. She also resigned her position on the Sweetwater County school board in June.

An analysis of Morris’ shell bank account found she likely began the embezzlement in 2016, when around $13,000 of suspected tuition payments was deposited, according to a law enforcement affidavit. That amount jumped to around $142,000 in 2017, and rose each year — in 2021, investigators allege, she deposited roughly $412,000 in embezzled funds. So far in 2022, she had allegedly deposited more than $227,000.

Court documents allege Morris would issue refunds to daycare parents through her own personal Venmo account, without seeking approval from the board. The investigation found that the majority of cash payments for tuition were also never deposited in the daycare’s account.

In June, the board reportedly became suspicious after finding the daycare center’s account to be too low to pay a $3,000 insurance premium, even though parents had just paid tuition.

According to an affidavit in her case, Morris allegedly bought around 14 cars during that time period. She also paid for vacations, jewelry, home improvements and various cosmetic surgeries.

When confronted about the alleged embezzlement, court documents state, Morris initially denied it but quickly admitted to taking the money and apologized.