JACKSON (WNE) — A romance novelist who was arrested after fleeing from officers in Grand Teton National Park has been reported missing by friends and family since Jan. 30.

Faleena Hopkins, 52, was arrested Jan. 27 after National Park Service officers saw her parked in the road at Jackson Lake Junction. She led them on a 24-mile high-speed chase that forced officers to deploy spike strips to deflate her tires.

A friend of Hopkins reached out to the Jackson Hole Daily by email Friday, saying Hopkins had been missing for 10 days.

Hopkins, a well-known author of a series of self-published “Cocker Brother” romance novels, is listed on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Missing Persons page.

Among Hopkins’ federal charges from Jan. 27 include stopping or parking on the roadway, operating in excess of the posted speed limit and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

In the court documents, Hopkins listed “Jackson, 83001” as her address, despite the jail roster and park officials identifying her as a resident of Seattle, Washington.

The DCI’s missing person profile said Hopkins was last seen in Jackson on Jan. 30, the same day Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin released Hopkins from Teton County jail.

“She is a white female, approximately 5’7”, 135 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair,” the webpage said. “Faleena has an infinity symbol on her left wrist, ‘Follow All Instincts’ on her right wrist, a lion face on her left shoulder and a hummingbird on her right ankle.”

Anyone with information or contact with Hopkins has been asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (307) 733-1430 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.