Second competency evaluation requested in Williams case

CODY (WNE) — Counsel for Moshe Williams, who is charged with the murder of his two-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams, has asked Park County District Court for a second competency evaluation because of “inadequacies” in Wyoming State Hospital’s report, which they delivered to the court Oct. 28.

The motion asks the court to allow the defendant, through his counsel, “to seek a second evaluation by a designated examiner of his choosing.”

Williams’ counsel, Dylan Rosalez, wrote in the motion that the “inadequacies” in the state hospital report stem from the examiner not being able to complete “fundamental and critical areas of concern to Mr. Williams’ evaluation.”

“The examiner was not able to conduct intellectual functioning testing,” Rosalez wrote in the motion. “This is an area of crucial concern for counsel and to the ultimate determination of whether or not Mr. Williams is competent to proceed. Because this testing was not completed, the examiner and thus the court is left in the position of guessing as to Mr. Williams’ fitness.”

Intellectual functioning testing tests for general mental capacity, including such areas as learning, reasoning and problem solving, according to the American Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Rosalez also wrote that the report contained “several key areas of misinformation,” though those areas of misinformation were not disclosed.

Judge Bobbie Overfield had ordered a competency evaluation of Williams on Aug. 26.

As of Nov. 8, the court had not yet ruled on Rosalez’s motion.