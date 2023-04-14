GILLETTE (WNE) — A student was arrested Wednesday for making terroristic threats following an alleged and unspecified threat involving Twin Spruce Junior High. The incident follows the Monday arrest of another student who was accused of threatening a school shooting last week.

In a recorded phone call to parents Wednesday night, Twin Spruce principal Dana Lyman said there had been another threat made to Twin Spruce that had been “thoroughly investigated” with help from the Gillette Police Department and that the student who made the threat was incarcerated.

Police arrested a 12- or 13-year-old girl for terroristic threats, a felony, at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office arrest log.

She’s unnamed and is listed as a “female juvenile offender.” Her full date of birth and arrest location were redacted.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats earlier this week due to his connection to an alleged school shooting threat last Thursday.

Lyman deferred comment on the situation to the police.

Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday morning that the investigation into the original threat is ongoing and that the threat made this week is believed to be related to the threat made last week.

“There have been rumors of threats and we’re investigating every lead,” Wasson said.

The nature of the second threat and whether it was a school shooting threat has not been clarified.