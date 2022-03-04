Second Torrington inmate dies this week

A second man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died this week, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said.
Louis Dean Cosco died Wednesday at the Torrington prison, according to a release from the department Friday.
Cosco was 71.
He was serving a 50- to 95-year sentence on a second-degree murder conviction from 1969 in Sheridan County. According to the department, Cosco was born in Wyoming.
Thomas Redenbaugh, another inmate at WMCI, died on Monday.
Cosco's is the third death in Wyoming prisons this year.
The department will perform an autopsy, per its policy, but does not release cause of death or other health information to the public.
