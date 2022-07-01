Secretary of state among three finalists for judgeship

Wyoming’s secretary of state is one of three nominees for a district court judge position serving Goshen County.

Secretary Ed Buchanan, circuit court Judge Nathaniel Hibben and Deputy Attorney General Misha Westby were named as finalists for the Eighth District Court position Thursday.

Now, Gov. Mark Gordon has 30 days to make his appointment.

The spot will be open on Aug. 2, when Judge Patrick Korell’s resignation goes into effect. Korell was named to the post by Gov. Matt Mead in 2015, and announced his departure from the office in May.

Nominees are chosen by a judicial nominating commission, chaired by Chief Justice Kate Fox of the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Hibben now serves in Goshen County as a circuit court judge for the Eighth District, appointed by Gordon in 2019. Before that, he was Torrington’s municipal court judge, a public defender and deputy Goshen County attorney. Hibben declined to comment on his nomination Friday.

Westby has been with the AG’s office for 12 years, and spent 10 years in private practice. She said Friday that becoming a judge has “always been a goal” of hers, but that she would be “incredibly sad” to leave her current post as the deputy overseeing the human services division.

“I would just strive to … be impartial and compassionate,” she said, “and try to make sure that I provided access to justice, having things decided in a timely fashion.”

Buchanan announced in May that he would be leaving his post as secretary of state, less than a month after stating he would seek reelection. He was elected to the post in 2018.

“Recently, the opportunity presented itself to apply for a judicial position in my hometown of Torrington, Wyoming,” Buchanan said in a statement at the time. “While I have been so grateful for the time I have spent as the Secretary of State, it would not be appropriate for me to explore a judicial opportunity while also running for this important office.”

State lawmakers Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, are now running for secretary. Mark Armstrong, a former geologist from Centennial, is also in the race.

In 2015, Buchanan put his name in for the same judgeship and was named as one of three finalists. He also applied and became a finalist for a circuit court opening in 2019, but was not selected either time.

Star-Tribune staff writer Victoria Eavis contributed to this report.

