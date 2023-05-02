CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two apparently unrelated shooting incidents took place in Laramie County over the weekend, with one resulting in the death of a teenage girl.

The Cheyenne Police Department is continuing its investigation of a shooting at Lincoln Park in south Cheyenne as a homicide after the 15-year-old female victim was declared deceased Monday morning.

The unidentified girl was injured in an incident police officers responded to at about 12:23 Sunday morning.

At the scene, responding officers located a female victim with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical for treatment, where she was in critical condition throughout Sunday.

Based on information obtained during the initial investigation, officials said it is believed to be an isolated incident. Detectives have identified several people of interest.

Several hours earlier, a 21-year-old Laramie County man was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault after allegedly firing a rifle at a vehicle, knowing it was occupied.

The Laramie County Sheriff ’s office reported that at approximately 9:42 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a shots-fired call in the 11800 block of East Four Mile Road.

Jason R. Lyle Jr., who lives in the area, was called out of his residence and taken into custody without incident, according to a booking sheet from the sheriff ’s office. The deputy who wrote the report said he “found the victim’s car with 2 bullet holes in the front of the vehicle.”

There were no injuries reported in the isolated incident, and it was determined that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

Lyle was arrested on one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident remains under investigation by the Laramie County Sheriff ’s Office, according to a news release.