Settlement reached for Illinois trucker hit on I-80

A trucker injured in Wyoming on I-80 received a $4.5 million settlement in a federal lawsuit this summer.

The truck driver, Illinois resident Miroslaw Matyszczyk, was on his way to deliver freight to Idaho in 2018, when he collided with a pickup truck and trailer in Albany County.

The pickup’s driver, an employee of Traffic Safety Services, was moving traffic cones and signs from the shoulder to the median of I-80 when he drove out in front of the freight truck without warning.

The driver said, according to court filings, that “he thought he had enough time” to make it across, but ended up blocking the westbound lane.

Matyszczyk was taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital with “significant neck and back pain,” court filings say. He eventually had to undergo four major surgeries over the next two years, including a shoulder repair and three spinal fusion procedures for what the complaint calls “severe and permanent injuries” sustained in the crash.

The settlement was finalized in July, nearly four years after the accident. Attorneys notified the federal court of the settlement in April, about a month before the case was set to go to trial.

Lawyers for a Chicago firm representing Matyszczyk said in a press release Friday that they believe the settlement is “one of the largest back injury settlements in the state of Wyoming.”

Pat Holscher, a Casper attorney representing Traffic Safety Services, disagrees.

“That is not even close to true,” Holscher said. “Normally large personal injury settlements are confidential … so if they’re down in the non-confidential range they must be, almost by definition, something someone wasn’t really worried about disclosing.”

Because so many settlements — personal injury or otherwise — are kept secret according to their legal terms, it's difficult to know how typical a $4.5 million payout would be.

Traffic Safety Services was serving as a contractor on a highway construction project at the time, according to the complaint. Though headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, the company has an office in Cheyenne.

By settling the case before trial, Holscher said, neither Traffic Safety nor the employee actually admitted any guilt in the crash.

“In discovery, we learned there was a race to the bottom when it came to hiring contractors, where the lowest priced vendor got the contract,” said Jason J. Friedl, an attorney representing Matyszczyk with Chicago firm Romanucci & Blandin, in a statement Friday. “Contractors overpromised and underbid to secure the work, and ultimately prioritized their financial interests above the safety considerations for the driving public and workers on this site.”

Another attorney on the case said there should have been “at least two” workers, and “an experienced traffic control maintainer” helping move the signs and cones.

“I-80 is one of the busiest highways in the country, the dangers and injuries were foreseeable and preventable, and our hope is that construction companies will heed the warning that if they try to cut corners on safety and harm others they will be held accountable,” said Romanucci & Blandin lawyer Martin D. Gould in Friday’s statement.