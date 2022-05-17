Settlement reached in Albany County officer shooting case

A settlement has been reached in the case of a former Albany County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man in 2018, court records show.

The mother of victim Robbie Ramirez, Debra Hinkel, brought a federal lawsuit against the officer, Derek Colling, and other Albany County officials in September 2020.

The details of the settlement are not known. The case’s docket shows that the case should be dismissed by June 1.

In November 2018, Colling pulled Ramirez over in Laramie for failing to signal a turn. During the stop, Ramirez drove away to his home approximately 150 feet away. After he got out of the car, the two men scuffled briefly, and Colling used his taser. The officer then shot Ramirez, once near his armpit and twice in his back after Ramirez fell to the ground, killing him.

Colling was cleared of a manslaughter charge by a grand jury in 2019. He resigned from the sheriff’s office in 2021, after nine years with the department.

The suit alleges Colling used excessive force by shooting Ramirez, and that the sheriff’s office was negligent in hiring him knowing he had killed two other people while working as a Las Vegas police officer. Those earlier shootings were ruled justified.

Colling has maintained that Ramirez was acting aggressively and was angry to the point of belligerence during the stop, and was refusing to comply with Colling’s commands.

The former officer also says he is covered by qualified immunity, which protects law enforcement officers who take reasonable actions while on the job, even if they violate the law.

An April filing from Hinkel’s counsel says that Colling received training to deal with people with mental illness and in de-escalation practices.

Colling declined to comment on Monday. Lawyers representing both sides did not respond to requests for comment.

In March, Hinkel alleged that a few pieces of audio and video evidence were tampered with following the shooting. Specifically, her motion alleged that five seconds of body camera footage was deleted and audio from a dashboard camera was scrubbed.

Colling’s lawyers called her claims a “conspiracy theory,” and said that the software officers used would not allow them to alter or delete footage.

The shooting sparked calls for police reform in Laramie and the rest of the state. A group of Laramie residents formed ACoPP, or Albany County for Proper Policing. The group and other advocates called for a civilian oversight board, and the Laramie City Council approved a resolution in June 2020 to explore options for creating that board.

“We are always looking towards community involvement in how we are policed at a state, county and local level,” said Karlee Provenza, a state lawmaker and executive director of ACoPP.

In March, the council quashed that effort, voting down a measure that would have directed city staff to draw up proposals for the board. The Laramie Reporter reported this week that the measure failed after council member Pat Gabriel changed his vote following a private conversation about fears that Laramie police would see officers resign if an oversight board was created.

Following the shooting, ACoPP gathered 2,608 signatures on a petition asking the Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission to decertify Colling. He has not been decertified.

POST Executive Director Chris Walsh declined to comment Monday on calls for Colling to be decertified, saying the case is under “active investigation.” He said most decertification cases are initiated by complaints from the officer’s own agency, but they can also begin based on complaints from residents or other agencies. Walsh declined to say how many people have asked POST to decertify Colling.

ACoPP also called attention to Colling’s track record before working in Albany County, including his two past shootings in Las Vegas. According to ACoPP, Colling also beat a man outside his home in 2011 while he was working there, resulting in his firing from the department and a $100,000 settlement paid by the city.

“The burden is on taxpayers,” Provenza said. “Do we want to continue to pay for officers that engage in misconduct?”

Colling went to high school with Ramirez in Laramie, and the two had played baseball and sung in the choir together. In an April filing, Colling is cited as saying he did not recognize Ramirez until after the shooting.

Hinkel declined to comment Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.