Settlement reached in lawsuit alleging Laramie County deputies wrongfully tasered man and mother

  • 0
Laramie County body camera

This still from a Laramie County sheriff's deputy's body camera shows an officer arriving at the door of a Cheyenne man for a welfare check. The officers used a stun gun on the man and his mother within minutes of arriving.

 Laramie County Sheriff's Office body camera footage

A settlement has been reached in the case of a Laramie County man and his mother who were tasered at their home during a January 2020 welfare check.

Devin Bryant’s federal lawsuit against sheriff’s deputies Jason Gillott and Ryan Lee was dismissed last month following the settlement, court records show, and cannot be brought again.

The details of the settlement are unknown.

Body camera footage from Jan. 27 shows the deputies arriving at Bryant’s Cheyenne home at night — around 3 a.m., according to court filings. According to the deputies’ answers in the case, they believed they were checking on a suicidal man.

The deputies are heard telling Bryant that they received a tip that he could be hurting himself, and were checking on him. Bryant says he was sleeping when they arrived, and tells the officers to come back with a warrant if they want to search him.

Less than a minute and a half after Bryant answered the door, the video shows, Gillott and Lee used stun guns on Bryant and his mother, who came to the door after him.

Footage shows the officers first pulling Bryant out of the home by his arm, while his mother appears to try holding him back.

When Bryant asks them to get off of him, video shows, one of the deputies is heard saying, “I don’t have to do s***, step out.”

A deputy then says “you’re going to get tased,” before striking Bryant’s mother and then Bryant with stun gun probes. While they scream in pain, the video shows Bryant being handcuffed.

Both him and his mother were arrested for interfering with an officer, and taken to the Laramie County jail for assessment. The charges were dropped in April 2020.

In his complaint, first filed in U.S. District Court, Bryant alleged that the incident violated his Fourth Amendment rights, which protect against unlawful search and seizure. He also alleged he had suffered injuries, humiliation, emotional distress and mental anguish as a result, and also had to pay an undisclosed amount of medical expenses.

In August, two of Bryant’s four initial claims were dismissed by a federal judge. The judge ruled they were tort claims, which have a one-year statute of limitations for legal action in Wyoming.

A lawyer for Lee declined to comment on Friday. Requests for comment from Gillott and Bryant’s attorneys were not returned.

Both Gillott and Lee are still employed with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to its website. A request to confirm their employment status with the office’s human resources department was not returned Friday.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

