Seventy-seven positive for COVID in state penitentiary, new inmate death reported

Seventy-seven people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins this week, according to a count released by the state Department of Corrections on Thursday. The corrections department also reported that another inmate had died of the disease -- the fifth since the pandemic began.

Just one of the new Rawlins cases was found in a staff member.

Cases across the state's prisons, which spiked in September and October, have since fallen to zero at some facilities and much lower levels at others.

At the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, which experienced the state's largest prison COVID outbreak this fall, the most recent round of testing found three cases.

Two positive results were found at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk.

The other two state-run facilities, the honor farm in Riverton and the honor conservation camp in Newcastle, reported no new cases this week.

Last week, the state penitentiary found four total positive results, one from an employee. According to the most recent count available, there are roughly 550 people incarcerated in the Rawlins facility.

Inmate deaths have been reported this fall with greater frequency than normal. Four prisoners died in a three-week period in late October and early November. However, the causes of those individual deaths were not released.

The department releases an announcement whenever an inmate dies, but does not list the specific illness that caused the death. When it comes to COVID-19 deaths, it provides a total in its weekly disease report. The update does not include further details about a COVID-19 death, such as when it occurred or where the inmate had been housed.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.