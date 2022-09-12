Sexual assault charges filed against Wyoming trooper

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Documents charging a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper with three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault with physical force have been filed in Laramie County District Court.

Sgt. Gabriel Lee Testerman was arrested Aug. 30 by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Highway Patrol news release sent out that day.

The WHP apparently learned about a pending Cheyenne Police Department investigation involving Testerman on May 2, and he has been on administrative leave since then, the Highway Patrol said.

Testerman’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 in front of Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell. Testerman waived a preliminary hearing that had been scheduled for Sept. 7, automatically binding the charges over from Laramie County Circuit Court.

If convicted, Testerman faces up to 150 years in prison. Each count of first-degree sexual assault carries a possible sentence of five to 50 years of incarceration, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, according to court papers.

Both redacted and un-redacted affidavits of probable cause, which describe the details of the case, are currently in a confidential court file.

The case is being prosecuted by Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney Daniel E. Erramouspe and his office.

A motion filed Aug. 29 by Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove asking for Erramouspe’s appointment said her office had “determined there are multiple conflicts of interest” that prevented its staff from prosecuting the case.

Laramie-based attorneys Tom Fleener and Devon Petersen entered their appearance for Testerman on Aug. 31, according to court documents.

Testerman bonded out of jail following an Aug. 31 initial appearance, according to a jail official. His bond had been set at $100,000 cash or surety.