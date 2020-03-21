Sheridan man tried to hit officers with car after doubling speed limit, highway patrol says

A Sheridan man is in custody after driving twice the speed limit and trying to hit law enforcement with his car, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a Saturday afternoon announcement.

Johnny J. Johnson, 54, drew the Sheridan Police Department's attention by driving twice the speed limit on Saturday morning, according to the news release. Officers tried to stop him, but he fled, and highway patrol was asked to help.

Patrol troopers joined the chase on Highway 87, where they saw Johnson trying to hit other officers.

Because of public safety concerns, they used a "tactical vehicle intervention" maneuver before the pursuit reached a busy intersection. Such a move involves an officer using his or her vehicle to push a car into a position where it stops.

The car exited the road and flipped. Johnson, who was not wearing his seatbelt, sustained minor injuries.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, driving while under the influence, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speed and other traffic-related offenses.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an external investigation on the incident.

