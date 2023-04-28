Police in Thermopolis were involved in a shooting on Friday afternoon, the town reported via its Facebook page.

The town did not offer details about the shooting, including who was shot or the nature of their injuries. The Facebook post indicated there was no ongoing threat to the community.

At around the same time, the Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office reported an unspecified "critical incident" on Canyon Hills Road, which is on the south end of town.

The town said further information would come via the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Later Friday, multiple law enforcement agencies posted messages on Facebook offering thoughts and prayers to the Thermopolis Police Department and law enforcement families.

A message left with the town Friday evening was not immediately returned.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.