Shoshoni Motel tenants knew Mississippi man was fleeing murder charge, police say

Kingduron Pyle Jr.

Kingduron Pyle Jr.

 Columbus Police Department

Shoshoni police apprehended a man on Saturday wanted for murder in Mississippi after receiving information that he had gotten into a fight with someone living with him in a local motel. 

Kingduron Pyle Jr., 19, had been living at the Shoshoni Motel for approximately a week, Chief Christopher Konija said on Monday, working a short-term manual labor job that paid in cash. 

Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Shoshoni

Several people also living at the motel reportedly knew Pyle was on the run from a murder charge, police said, but did not know his name. 

Another man called police around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after Pyle reportedly assaulted him and broke his cell phone. The man had apparently left the scene and was walking down the street when police made contact. Talking with the man, Konija said he learned that the alleged assailant was fleeing murder charges from Mississippi. 

Speaking with other residents at the motel, Konija said he learned that the murder case originated in Columbus, Mississippi, a town of roughly 25,000 people near the border with Alabama. He was able to look up Facebook posts and a news article with Pyle's mugshot and name. 

Once police, with the help of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, located the room Pyle was staying in, the suspect fled on foot out the back. Police chased him for around 150 yards before detaining him and booking him into the Fremont County Detention Center, Konija said.

Pyle does not face any local charges for the alleged assault at the motel.

If he waives his extradition, Pyle will be transported back to Mississippi to face the charge against him for the death of Shad Reese, a 23-year-old who was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a car on Nov. 1. If Pyle does not waive extradition, a judge in Wyoming will hold a hearing first.

Police in Mississippi suspect Reese was meeting with Pyle to illegally buy a gun prior to the shooting, according to The Dispatch, a newspaper in the area. 

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

