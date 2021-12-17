Six people have died from COVID in Wyoming prisons

Six people have died from COVID-19 in Wyoming prisons since this time last year, according to data from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

The state penitentiary in Rawlins and the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution have each reported two deaths related to COVID, while the honor farm in Riverton and the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp have each reported one.

The department does not release the cause of death for those in its care, out of concern for privacy. It does perform autopsies on each deceased person to determine the cause, though the results are kept confidential.

The three most recent COVID deaths in Wyoming prisons were confirmed between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

The first death in Wyoming prisons attributed to COVID-19 was reported on Jan. 22, after Wyoming spent most of the first year of the pandemic as one of just a handful of states without a prison COVID death.

The department confirmed that that first death was a male inmate who had been incarcerated at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton prior to being hospitalized with the virus and dying on Dec. 22, 2020.

The news of that death came after the department announced that Steven Newport, who was serving a five to seven year sentence for drug charges at the honor farm, died on Dec. 22 while hospitalized in Salt Lake City.

In February, WDOC reported that two people incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary — Stephen Green, 73, and Gary Belden, 67 — died within one week of each other. Both Green and Belden had been at the Carbon County Hospital in Rawlins at the time of their deaths.

Green, serving a life sentence for attempted first-degree murder, reportedly died on Feb. 8. Belden had been incarcerated on charges of first-degree murder and sexual assault. According to the department, he died on Feb. 15.

The department confirmed its second prison death related to COVID on Mar. 11, and its third on Mar. 27. After that, it was nearly eight months before the fourth was announced in mid-November.

During that period, six people incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died — two in the spring and the rest in a four-week period in the fall.

Clarence Hinckley’s death was reported on Mar. 27, the day after the third COVID death was confirmed. He was 57, and was serving a five- to 12-year sentence for drug possession before being transported to Wyoming Medical Center prior to his death.

On May 29, the department announced the death of WMCI resident Bruce Leslie, a 57-year-old Casper native who was sentenced to life on a 1999 first-degree sexual assault invasion charge.

Over the summer and early fall, state prisons saw very few to no cases across all facilities. Starting in mid-September, case numbers again began to rise, mirroring the rest of the state, as the delta variant took hold.

During the fall, the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution experienced the largest COVID-19 surge in the state's prisons. At its peak, one in three people incarcerated there were positive for the virus.

Between the first week of October and the first week of November, four more deaths were reported from the Torrington prison.

On Oct. 4, Jerry Tapp died four months after being sentenced for aggravated assault and battery. Tapp had been at the Community Hospital in Torrington.

Two weeks later, the department confirmed the death of 71-year-old Desmond Triplett, serving time for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor before being transported to the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff for treatment.

Roughly one week after that, the department announced that WMCI resident Harry Alford, sentenced in North Dakota for first-degree murder, had died on Oct. 29 while at the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.

Frank Apodaca, who was being treated at the Torrington hospital, was confirmed dead on Nov. 5. He was 66, and had been convicted of third-degree sexual assault and intrusion in Laramie County.

The most recent death confirmed by the department came on Nov. 8, when Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp resident Chris Montoya died while at Wyoming Medical Center.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.