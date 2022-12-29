Snowy, windy weather expected to impact New Year's weekend holiday travel

Those traveling for New Year’s Eve weekend can expect winter weather to impact their drive on sections of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 as Wyoming braces for a snowy, windy holiday.

The snowfall will start mostly in the southwestern part of the state on Friday morning and continue through late Sunday night, said Noah Myers, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Riverton. Areas with lower elevations can expect to get 6 to 12 inches of snow.

“It won’t be a foot of snow all at once,” Myers said. “It’ll be spread out across the weekend.”

The winter weather will then move across the state. Natrona County can expect some snowfall Sunday night into Monday morning.

Although the wind won’t be particularly strong, with gusts from about 20 to 30 mph across a majority of the state, it is likely to create travel issues when coupled with snowfall.

“Any little bit of wind can blow fresh snowfall across the road impacting travel, and most areas are receiving some snow,” Myers said.

The southern parts of the state are expected to be hit the hardest, with heavy snow possible from Friday morning into late Sunday night.

There could be up to 18 or more inches of snow in the Sierra Madre Mountain Range and 12 or more inches possible in the Snowy Range Mountains, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph in these areas.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility,” the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will update information about road conditions online such as potential black ice or slick spots, said Jordan Achs, a spokesperson for the department.

“It’s good to know ahead of time before you leave, so you can drive accordingly whether it be slowing down or even taking a different route,” she said.

Drivers should also be on the lookout for other hazards this holiday weekend.

People who decide to celebrate the holiday with alcohol shouldn’t drive and should coordinate a ride home from their festivities beforehand, Achs said.

“Whether that’s an Uber, another driving company, your family or friends, who are choosing not to drink,” she said. “It’s not just for your safety; it’s for the safety of others.”

Between the winter weather, holiday traffic and potential drunk drivers, it’s safer to take it slow this weekend.

“It’s better to get to your destination late than to end up sliding off the road, getting into a crash or worse,” Achs said.