Son of WYDOT employee killed by street sweeper suing manufacturer

The son of a Wyoming Department of Transportation employee killed by a street sweeper is suing the machine’s manufacturer, court records show.

Shirley Samuelson died in August when a street sweeper she had just parked on Highway 22 in Teton County rolled downhill and ran her over. She was 62.

The sweeper, made by Kansas-based SB Manufacturing Inc., was equipped with an emergency braking system. Samuelson had reportedly parked the sweeper she was using on a turnout on the highway, pulled the parking brake and turned the engine off before getting out to speak with a coworker.

While Samuelson’s back was turned, court filings state the sweeper started rolling downhill. It ran over her, then crossed both lanes of the highway before hitting a cliff face on the opposite side and stopping. Samuelson’s spine was fatally fractured and she sustained multiple injuries to her head and chest.

Now, her son, Gregory Horrocks, is representing her in a wrongful death lawsuit against the manufacturer. In a court filing, his legal team has called for the matter to be tried before a six-person jury.

The suit claims the machine, a 2009 broom sweeper, had defects that caused it to fail under “normal and foreseeable conditions.”