South Dakota woman to pay $77K, serve more than two years for Wyoming Medicaid fraud

A South Dakota woman will serve up to 27 months in prison after being found guilty of health care fraud and identity theft, a federal judge in Wyoming decided last week.

Holli Telford Lundahl was also ordered to pay $76,626.65 in restitution to the Wyoming Medicaid program.

A Wednesday release from U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said Lundahl was indicted in March 2020 for three overlapping fraud schemes in which she submitted false claims to Wyoming Medicaid.

The indictment in Lundahl’s case states she assumed the identity of two people, including her own niece. According to court filings, Lundahl was found to be using their names, dates of birth, social security numbers and signatures in the course of the fraud. She then submitted claims posing as those people to be compensated for medical services that she did not provide.

In May, a jury convicted Lundahl of all charges against her: three counts of health care fraud and two of aggravated identity theft for her actions between 2016 and 2019.

Lundahl, 64, will follow her prison sentence with three years of supervised release, Judge Nancy Freudenthal decided last week.