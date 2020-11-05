Southwest Wyoming mayor arrested, accused of inappropriately using town bank cards

Authorities have arrested the mayor of a small town in southwest Wyoming.

Sweetwater County sheriff's deputies took Granger Mayor Bradly McCollum into custody on Wednesday afternoon based on allegations he used a town bank card to buy things for himself, the agency announced.

McCollum, 55, is suspected of felony theft and wrongful appropriation of public property. He faces a maximum sentence if convicted of more than 10 years behind bars.

According to the sheriff's office, McCollum used one of the town's bank card to make four personal purchases totaling more than $1,300. During a six-month period late last year, he is alleged to have bought tires for a personal vehicle, fuel and replacement parts for a furnace at a rental property he owns in New York.

During the investigation, deputies used search warrants to examine his banking records and cross reference them with the town's own financial statements.

McCollum was jailed Thursday afternoon at the Sweetwater County Detention Center while awaiting his first court appearance.

Granger is a town of roughly 130 people. It sits near the county's border with Uinta County.

