State: Anti-abortion group can intervene in lawsuit, but stick to legal arguments

The state of Wyoming wants to keep arguments in a lawsuit over the state’s abortion trigger ban focused on constitutionality, rather than on opposing views on abortion itself.

Anti-abortion group Wyoming Right to Life and two lawmakers who sponsored the state’s trigger bill earlier this year filed last week asking to join the ongoing suit as an intervenor, to make additional claims beyond the legal arguments being made by the state.

“Those defenses will include relevant evidence on the benefits and constitutionality of (the trigger ban), and the harm that results when elective abortions are mistakenly viewed as ordinary health care,” a motion filed in August states.

To do that, and to introduce evidence in response to claims made about the ban harming women and putting doctors in danger of prosecution, the group implied the need for a hearing on that evidence.

A response filed this week by state attorney Jay Jerde says the state has no issue with the group intervening in the case, but is against holding an evidence hearing since its lawyers believe the lawsuit is mainly concerned with the ban’s constitutionality.

“Facts or evidence are not necessary to decide the merits of the issues,” the state’s response says.

In granting a block on the ban for the duration of the lawsuit, Judge Melissa Owens indicated her court could find the constitution’s health care provision “includes a Wyoming woman’s right to make her own decision regarding abortion.”

The state also asked the Wyoming Supreme Court to decide certain questions about the ban’s constitutionality in an August filing. Owens has yet to decide to do that — and before she does, the plaintiffs can either oppose the motion or suggest their own questions for the judge to ask the high court.

The intervenors are represented by Cheyenne attorney Frederick Harrison, who sits on the board of Wyoming Right to Life, and Denise Harle of the national Alliance Defending Freedom.

ADF has long been a prominent legal force opposing abortion and LGBTQ friendly legislation. Their team helped draft the Mississippi law at the center of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. They’re active in several lawsuits over abortion laws in other states, including Texas, Arizona, Michigan and North Dakota.

Harle, who directs ADF’s anti-abortion division, is working on several of those other cases. In Montana, she is serving as co-counsel with the state’s attorney general in a suit brought by the state’s Planned Parenthood agency.

She said she got in touch with the lawmakers, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, after seeing news of the lawsuit filed over Wyoming’s abortion ban. According to Harle, ADF has not been involved in drafting abortion (or any other) laws in Wyoming.

A group of Wyoming women, abortion providers and a nonprofit abortion fund sued the state in July, alleging the ban could delay or deny care for pregnant women. They also said the ban’s language is too vague and allege it violates protections for health care included in Wyoming’s constitution.

Harle said ADF has put together a list of pro-life medical experts that would be able to provide testimony if the group is accepted as intervenors.

She said that Wyoming’s constitutional health care protections are “unique,” and more specific than many other state constitutions. But the legal team will look at the context around that provision being added — which came in response to concerns over Obamacare — when arguing how it should be applied.

“Voters and legislators are protecting life, and choosing to enact laws that say obviously abortion has no place in Wyoming,” Harle said.

Owens, in an August decision, said she can’t assume Wyoming voters knew the provision was targeting Obamacare, since the language only addresses the rights of “competent” adults to make general health care decisions.