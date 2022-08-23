State asks Wyoming Supreme Court to decide facts in abortion lawsuit

The Wyoming Supreme Court may weigh in on the facts of a lawsuit contesting the state’s abortion ban, potentially speeding up a final decision on the ban’s constitutionality.

The lawsuit was filed a month ago, resulting in a temporary pause on the ban that’s still in place while the case moves through district court in Teton County. That means for now, abortion services remain legal in Wyoming.

Plaintiffs including Wyoming abortion providers, women and a nonprofit abortion fund say the ban may delay or deny health care for pregnant women. They also argue the state’s trigger law is too vague to be used and may violate health care protections in the Wyoming constitution.

While the state’s case has depended mostly on legal arguments, rather than the specifics of abortion itself, an anti-abortion group and two Wyoming legislators are now attempting to join the case to make additional claims about the procedure itself and the legislative process.

They’re represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, a prominent conservative legal network involved in several other states’ abortion lawsuits. The group also drafted laws including the one at the center of the Mississippi case that overturned Roe.

Questions for the Supreme Court

Attorneys for the state filed a motion last week asking the judge presiding over the case, Melissa Owens, to send a set of questions to the state’s highest court — including whether Wyoming’s constitution protects abortion and whether the state’s abortion ban is too vague or violates the constitution.

“It appears that no controlling Wyoming Supreme Court precedent addresses the questions of law identified in (the motion),” Thursday’s filing from Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde said.

The case is already very likely to end up in the state Supreme Court after it’s decided in Teton County — attorneys on both sides, as well as Owens, have said as much in court.

The decision to send those questions to the Supreme Court will fall to Owens, though she likely won’t make that call until after a scheduling meeting set for Oct. 27 and to give the plaintiffs time to respond — and perhaps propose their own set of questions to be answered. If she does send it up, the review will allow the judge to choose what questions the high court can answer in the case.

“Judge Owens knows this is ultimately going there,” said Ryan Semerad, a Casper attorney following the case. “This is about efficiency … it would make the ultimate answer to, is this new abortion law legal or constitutional, much faster.”

Semerad said it would also lower the possibility of Owens’ final decision in the case being overturned by the state Supreme Court. If the high court already ruled on key facts in the lawsuit, he said, Owens can use that in her decision-making in the lower court.

If Owens decides to ask the Supreme Court to answer questions in the lawsuit, the court will have 30 days to accept. After that, it could be anywhere from six weeks to several months before the high court makes a ruling. Still, Semerad said, that process is likely much faster than waiting to appeal a final lower court decision.

It’s likely the ban will remain on pause during that process, keeping abortion legal in the meantime. But either court could decide to lift the pause if they choose.

Anti-abortion groups

Also last week, attorneys representing anti-abortion group Right to Life Wyoming and two state legislators involved in the trigger ban filed additional claims in the suit.

They say they should be allowed to intervene in the suit to make arguments the state hasn’t made in their case. Those mainly focus on what they see as the potential harms of abortion procedures, as well as claims that the lawsuit is infringing on lawmakers’ ability to make laws.

“This case directly challenges the Legislators’ authority to pass reasonable laws protecting life and health, and even to legislate as expressly permitted by (section 38),” the motion says, referencing the clause in the Wyoming constitution that protects health care decisions.

Attorneys for the intervenors say that Owens blocking the abortion ban also blocked the lawmakers’ “ability to effectively represent their constituents’ policy preferences.”

But the courts can weigh in on the matter, Semerad said.

“There is a limit to government power, that’s the whole genesis of the American system,” he said. “Just by virtue of the fact the Legislature passed a law, doesn’t mean it’s constitutional.”

They also argue the ban’s language is not too vague, as the lawsuit has contended, since medical providers often have to assess the risks of certain procedures. Abortion providers in the lawsuit say the vagueness is particularly concerning in this case because violating the abortion ban can land a doctor in prison for up to 14 years.

One of the legislators named in the motion, Republican Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is the executive director of a crisis pregnancy center in Cody. Rodriguez-Williams sponsored the bill that became Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban this spring, which attorneys say falls within the Legislature’s right to make laws about health and welfare.

Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, another potential intervenor, was a co-sponsor on that bill.

The lawmakers are joined by Right to Life Wyoming, an anti-abortion advocacy group that’s long lobbied for abortion legislation.

Neiman and Right to Life President Marti Halverson directed questions to a media representative at the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian advocacy group providing legal representation to the hopeful intervenors. No lawyer was available to comment Tuesday, according to media relations manager Bernadette Tasy.

ADF is a big name in anti-abortion circles — its lawyers helped draft the Mississippi law at the heart of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case which recently overturned federal abortion protections. ADF also provided legal support to the state in that case, all the way through the U.S. Supreme Court.

The organization’s dozens of attorneys are now involved in lawsuits over abortion laws in Montana, Iowa, North Carolina, North Dakota, West Virginia, Arizona, Texas and Michigan. In all of those cases, Tasy said, ADF is supporting the states’ side.

An ADF statement last week said the organization joined the lawsuit “to defend a state law that protects unborn children.”