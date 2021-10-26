State Democratic Party names committee to recommend new federal district judge

A screening committee for Wyoming's next federal district judge has been appointed by state Democratic leadership, the party said on Tuesday.

The six-member committee, which includes lawyers, party leaders and a state representative, will review applicants for the position through Nov. 5.

Freudenthal, who joined Wyoming's federal district court in 2010, announced in July that she will enter into semi-retirement next year, taking a senior status on the bench. That means she can take a lighter caseload and has more say in which cases to take on.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Freudenthal is the Equality State's first female federal judge, appointed by former President Barack Obama.

Her replacement will be chosen by President Joe Biden, who will consider recommendations from Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe Barbuto following the screening committee's review.

"...I've brought together a group of individuals with extensive backgrounds in law, leadership, and Wyoming...," Barbuto said in a release Monday. "Given their breadth of knowledge and experience, I will lean heavily on their recommendations before making my own. A lifetime appointment to a position of such importance deserves a high degree of scrutiny and that's exactly what we're providing.”