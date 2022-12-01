State high court tosses conviction in shooting case, raises deadly force questions

A narrowly divided Wyoming Supreme Court on Thursday reversed the conviction of a man who shot someone two years ago in a campground near Centennial, concluding the trial judge should have allowed him to use the state's castle doctrine in his self-defense argument.

Lawyers for John Gerald Howitt successfully argued that jurors at his trial should have heard instructions related to the castle doctrine, which allows people to use deadly force if an intruder is "in the process of unlawfully or forcefully entering" their home or habitation.

The majority on the high court believed a jury should have decided whether that's what occurred in this case. Howitt had been living out of his vehicle for several days prior to the shooting and said he fired one round at Bolder, Colorado resident Drew Pickering, believing the other man was going to enter his vehicle.

While the opinion acknowledged that some of the evidence that suggested Pickering might have been trying to forcefully enter the car was weak, a jury should have been allowed to weigh the facts and make a conclusion, the majority reasoned.

"We find the record contains facts from which a jury could have concluded Mr. Pickering was in the process of unlawfully and forcefully entering Mr. Howitt’s habitation," the ruling states. "After thoughtfully and thoroughly examining the record, the dissent[ing justices] reached the opposite conclusion. This illustrates the fact-intensive nature of this inquiry and highlights the need for this factual question to be resolved by the jury.

In a strongly worded dissent, the two dissenting justices said there was no evidence that Pickering was trying to unlawfully or forcefully get inside Howitt's vehicle when he was shot. The majority's opinion, they wrote, would "greatly expand the castle doctrine in Wyoming."

"It permits juries to find defendants can use deadly force even though no one is in the process of entering a home, but only knocks on a window, makes a verbal threat, or stands outside," the dissent reads.

The decision means Howitt's conviction was overturned and he will receive a new trial. He had been serving a four- to eight-year prison sentence after being convicted of aggravated assault.

The shooting occurred on July 24, 2020, at Willow Creek Campground. Howitt had been staying in a campsite there, sleeping on the passenger side of his vehicle. That evening, Mr. Pickering arrived, parked his car near the entrance and walked his dog before picking a campsite.

Text messages sent by Pickering as he walked around indicated he was lost, stumbling and didn't know where he'd left his car, according to the opinion. At about 9:45 p.m., he felt something "punch" his left hip and then heard a man tell him, "Yep, you've been shot' and "I thought I told you not to come back here again."

Other campers, who had been approached by Howitt, provided medical care to Pickering and eventually drove to Centennial to call 911. In videos he took, Howitt repeatedly asked Pickering whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A trooper responded, and Howitt admitted to shooting Pickering, who was 10 to 15 feet from the vehicle. Pickering was flown to a hospital. Testing later showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .2% -- more than twice the legal limit for driving. He also had marijuana in his system.

Howitt later told investigators he saw a man staggering around the campground while walking his dog. Howitt said he went to bed, but a short time later, he saw a light bobbing up and down and felt someone bump against or rock the front of his vehicle. He warned the person outside not to come near him, but said the person threatened to slap him and then aggressively lunged toward the vehicle.

Howitt told investigators he feared for his life. He got his gun, opened the rear passenger door and shot toward the man's legs, not intending to kill Pickering. He later called 911 several times, but was unable to get through.

Prosecutors would later challenge Howitt's claim of self-defense. Howitt had told investigators that Pickering had never touched the door handles or the windows, although he told other witnesses that Pickering had been knocking on the window of his vehicle. A deputy who inspected the vehicle found that it was "very dirty on the outside" but did not have any handprints on it. Nor were there smudges on the passenger side -- the side where Howitt had been sleeping.

Howitt went to trial on an aggravated assault charge. His attorney argued self defense and asked the trial judge in Albany County to instruct the jury about the castle doctrine. The judge declined, concluding there was no evidence presented that Pickering was actually attempting to unlawfully enter the car.

Howitt, 44, was sentenced in 2021. He is being held at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton.