State: Illegal abortion is status quo in Wyoming, constitution does not protect

Attorneys for the state say Wyoming’s constitution does not protect abortion, and that the state’s history favors heavy restrictions and criminalization of the procedure.

The arguments, made in a brief filed Friday, ask the Teton County judge presiding over a lawsuit contesting Wyoming’s abortion ban to reject a block on the ban that would last for the duration of the lawsuit challenging the prohibition.

The plaintiffs in the suit, which include Wyoming women, an abortion provider and a nonprofit abortion fund, argued in a brief last week that the ban violates constitutional protections for religious freedom and equal protection under the law.

Temporary block

Judge Melissa Owens granted a two-week pause on the ban’s enforcement in late July. It’s set to expire on Wednesday. A hearing Tuesday in Teton County District Court will decide whether or not that pause will be extended.

Owens said the ban could cause “irreparable harm” to two of the suit’s plaintiffs, a pregnant woman and a doctor at the only clinic in the state that provides abortions.

The pregnant woman, Teton County nurse Danielle Johnson, could be denied medical care if she experiences complications with her pregnancy, Owens ruled, since the ban is ambiguous about what physicians can do and when.

As for the provider, Dr. Giovannina Anthony, Owens said she could be at risk of prosecution if she chose to abort a pregnancy she believed was the result of incest or rape, the ban’s two exceptions. Anthony could also be at risk of damaging her reputation, losing customers or becoming the subject of civil litigation, Owens wrote.

Status quo

Jay Jerde, the assistant attorney general arguing the state’s case, said in filings Friday that abortion being illegal (or at least heavily restricted) has been the status quo in Wyoming. Abortion was made criminal in the state’s first legislative session in 1869, and remained illegal until Roe v. Wade provided federal protections for the procedure in 1973.

In 1977, Wyoming repealed the statute criminalizing abortion but replaced it with a law banning the procedure after viability, the point when a fetus could survive outside the womb. That law, which allowed providers to serve up to 14 years in prison for violating it, remained in place until the trigger ban went into effect this year.

“For more than 100 years before Roe, abortion was a crime in Wyoming and no one apparently questioned whether the criminal abortion statute violated the Wyoming Constitution,” Jerde wrote.

Health care amendment

However, that century of illegal abortion ended decades before Wyoming voters passed an amendment to the state constitution that explicitly protects the rights of “competent adults” to make their own health care decisions.

While those looking to overturn the ban say abortion is a form of health care, and therefore should be protected by that 2012 amendment, the state disagrees.

“(The amendment) only grants the right for an individual to decide to pursue legally available health care treatment services,” Jerde wrote. “If abortion is not legal, an individual does not have a right to abortion under the guise of making a ‘health care decision.’”

The state’s brief argues that since state lawmakers can regulate what kind of health care is available in the state, the ban doesn’t violate that part of the constitution.

Jerde also argues that since the amendment was passed specifically in response to concerns over Obamacare, the court should interpret it in that context. Two of the amendment’s co-sponsors told the Star-Tribune they never anticipated it could be used to protect abortion rights when it was written in 2011.

“No voter could read this endorsement and reasonably believe that, in voting to ratify section 38, she was amending the Wyoming Constitution to implicitly confer the right to abortion,” the state’s brief says.