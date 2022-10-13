 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

State names new Wyoming Highway Patrol colonel

  • 0
Timothy Cameron

Timothy Cameron

 Wyoming Highway Patrol, contributed

A Maryland sheriff will take over as the next leader of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

St. Mary's County Sheriff Timothy Cameron will take over as the patrol's colonel and administrator in early January, Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Luke Reiner said Thursday.

Cameron has been in law enforcement for more than 40 years. He has served four terms as the St. Mary's County sheriff. 

"Cameron's commitment to training and education are attributes that will help him succeed in his service to Wyoming," Reiner said. "He has the demonstrated skillset, experience, and character to lead the best highway patrol organization in the nation."

The election process took over seven months and involved multiple agencies and groups including the governor's office, the Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police. The Wyoming Highway Patrol Association was also involved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria unearths 'rarest' Roman era mosaic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News