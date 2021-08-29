State seeks removal of Crook County treasurer

SUNDANCE — On the instruction of Gov. Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office has filed a civil case in state court that could see Crook County Treasurer Mary Kuhl removed from office.

The petition, signed by Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill on behalf of the state of Wyoming, cites the felony and misdemeanor charges that are pending against Kuhl and also accuses her of theft from the Crook County Treasurer’s Office vault.

The petition for Kuhl’s removal is based on a verified complaint filed by the county commissioners with the governor’s office on July 26, shortly after the charges against Kuhl appeared in circuit court. According to the case file, Gordon, “determined that it appears that Kuhl is guilty of misconduct or malfeasance in office.”

On Aug. 9, Gordon directed Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to commence a removal proceeding to seek Kuhl’s removal as county treasurer. The petition sent to district court lists the four charges against Kuhl and the statutes each one violated: a felony count of unauthorized use of monies and three misdemeanors, including one count of official misconduct and two of issuing false certificate.

The petition also accuses Kuhl of theft from the office vault.