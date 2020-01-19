State Supreme Court hears arguments in fair board lawsuit

CHEYENNE – For the first time in more than 80 years, Wyoming Supreme Court justices sat in the Historic Supreme Court Chamber in the state Capitol, hearing oral arguments from two high-profile attorneys representing the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and the Laramie County Fair Board.

Regardless of Thursday’s testimony from Gay Woodhouse and Steve Freudenthal, both of whom have served as the state’s attorney general, the Supreme Court will have the final say in determining whether the commissioners had the authority to dissolve the fair board.

In 2018, the commissioners dissolved the fair board to create an events department that would run the county fair and other recreational opportunities in Laramie County with the newly completed Event Center at Archer. In District Court, Judge Thomas Campbell ruled against the fair board, saying the county commissioners did have the right to dissolve it.

The appeal brought the case before the Supreme Court justices.

After hearing the oral arguments, the justices took the case under advisement and will release their decision at a future date. They will issue a declaratory judgement, which defines the legal relationship between parties and their rights in a matter before the court.